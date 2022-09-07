AirPods Pro 2: Apple updates premium earphones with H2 chip, touch control, more

Apple is upgrading AirPods Pro with a second version that includes an upgraded processor inside. The new H2 chip powers improvements to key AirPods Pro features including noise cancellation and battery life.
AirPods Pro 2
Here’s what you need to know:
- AirPods Pro 2 feature an H2 chip inside for delivering a better audio experience
- XS ear tips join S, M, and L
- 6 hour battery life, 33% increase over first-gen AirPods Pro
- 30 hours total listening time with charging case, up from 24 hours
- Precision finding comes to charging case
- Speaker added to bottom of case for locating, pairing and charging
- Lanyard loop added to side of the case
- Priced at $249 for order on September 9 for delivery on September 23
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel