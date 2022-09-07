AirPods Pro 2: Apple updates premium earphones with H2 chip, touch control, more

Zac Hall

- Sep. 7th 2022 10:48 am PT

AirPods Pro 2 features
14 Comments

Apple is upgrading AirPods Pro with a second version that includes an upgraded processor inside. The new H2 chip powers improvements to key AirPods Pro features including noise cancellation and battery life.

AirPods Pro 2

Here’s what you need to know:

  • AirPods Pro 2 feature an H2 chip inside for delivering a better audio experience
  • XS ear tips join S, M, and L
  • 6 hour battery life, 33% increase over first-gen AirPods Pro
  • 30 hours total listening time with charging case, up from 24 hours
  • Precision finding comes to charging case
  • Speaker added to bottom of case for locating, pairing and charging
  • Lanyard loop added to side of the case
  • Priced at $249 for order on September 9 for delivery on September 23

