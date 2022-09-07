AirPods Pro 2: Apple updates premium earphones with H2 chip, touch control, more

Apple is upgrading AirPods Pro with a second version that includes an upgraded processor inside. The new H2 chip powers improvements to key AirPods Pro features including noise cancellation and battery life.

AirPods Pro 2

Here’s what you need to know:

AirPods Pro 2 feature an H2 chip inside for delivering a better audio experience

XS ear tips join S, M, and L

6 hour battery life, 33% increase over first-gen AirPods Pro

30 hours total listening time with charging case, up from 24 hours

Precision finding comes to charging case

Speaker added to bottom of case for locating, pairing and charging

Lanyard loop added to side of the case

Priced at $249 for order on September 9 for delivery on September 23

