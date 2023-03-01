It’s now more expensive to have Apple replace your iPhone’s battery

As previously announced, Apple is raising the prices of iPhone battery replacements. The company says that out-of-warranty battery service for all iPhone models (except iPhone 14) is now $20 more expensive than it was yesterday…

Here’s how much a new iPhone battery now costs

With these changes, you’ll now pay $89 for battery replacements on the iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13. This is an increase from the previous pricing of $69. For the iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and earlier models, prices are rising from $49 to $69.

The iPhone 14 is not included in today’s price increases for battery service. That being said, iPhone 14 battery replacements have been more expensive since day one at $99.

“Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14,” Apple says.

Apple battery replacement can be performed at Apple retail locations through the Genius Bar, online using mail-in service, or at authorized resellers.

You may remember that back in 2018, Apple drastically reduced the price of battery replacements to $29 in response to the “batterygate” controversy. This was in response to Apple quietly deciding to throttle older iPhones as their battery health declined. A year later, Apple raised prices to the level they were at until today’s round of increases.

On the iPhone, Apple now allows users to manage their Battery Health and capacity and disable performance throttling caused by reduced battery capacity. The company has also added features like Optimized Battery Charging to help extend the lifespan of your iPhone’s battery.

You can check your battery health by going to the Settings app, choosing “Battery,” and then choosing the “Battery Health” option. The company is still, however, battling lawsuits in response to “batterygate” around the world.

