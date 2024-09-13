 Skip to main content

iPhone 16 Pro lets users capture ProRAW photos in JPEG-XL format

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 13 2024 - 12:40 pm PT
iPhone 16 Pro Camera photos

Even before the launch of the iPhone 16 on Monday, 9to5Mac had already reported that the new Pro models would have the ability to take photos in JPEG-XL format. Although Apple hasn’t mentioned it anywhere, the iPhone 16 Pro is indeed capable of taking ProRAW photos in JPEG-XL.

JPEG-XL coming to iPhone 16 Pro

Code seen by 9to5Mac in the firmware released for iPhone 16 Pro confirms the new feature. Within the ProRAW settings, users will have the option of capturing JPEG-XL images. For those unfamiliar, the format can be used to compress RAW images. Its biggest advantage is that it generates significantly smaller files without compromising on quality.

The format also supports more modern standards such as transparency, HDR, and wider color gamut.

When it comes to the iPhone 16 Pro, users will be able to choose from the following options:

  • JPEG Lossless (Most Compatible)
  • JPEG-XL Lossy
  • JPEG-XL Lossless

Apple also highlights how much storage each format takes up:

  • 11 MB for JPEG-XL Lossy ProRAW at 12 MP
  • 18 MB for JPEG-XL Lossless ProRAW at 12 MP
  • 20 MB for JPEG-XL Lossy ProRAW at 48 MP
  • 46 MB for JPEG-XL Lossless ProRAW at 48 MP

For comparison, a 48MP ProRAW photo taken on the iPhone 15 Pro takes up around 75MB.

Although only iPhone 16 Pro models can take JPEG-XL photos, any Apple devices running iOS 17 and later or macOS 14 and later can view images in this format.

More on the camera of the new iPhones

There are more new camera features coming with the iPhone 16 Pro. For instance, the new phones can shoot 4K video at 120 frames per second. They also feature next-generation Photographic Styles with real-time adjustments to color, highlights, and shadows. iPhone 16 Pro also features a new 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The iPhone 16 models are now available for pre-order, with the official launch set for next Friday, September 20.

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

