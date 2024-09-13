 Skip to main content

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro now available for pre-order, here’s what’s new

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 13 2024 - 5:03 am PT
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are here. Pre-orders for Apple’s latest flagship iPhones have officially opened, with the first orders slated to arrive to customers in one week on September 20.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro pack many improvements, such as the all-new Camera Control button, the A18 chip, upgraded cameras, and more.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

As a refresher, here are the highlights of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus:

  • Camera Control for taking pictures, videos, adjusting camera settings, and more
  • A18 chip for faster performance and Apple Intelligence support
  • Upgraded 12MP Ultra Wide camera with autofocus and support for macro photography
  • Support for capturing spatial photos and spatial videos that can be viewed on Apple Vision Pro
  • Action button that replaces the mute switch
  • New colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine

The iPhone 16 starts at $799 for 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899. Here are the full configuration options:

  • iPhone 16:
    • 128GB – $799
    • 256GB – $899
    • 512GB – $1099
  • iPhone 16 Plus:
    • 128GB – $899
    • 256GB – $999
    • 512GB – $1199

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Meanwhile, here are the highlights of what’s new for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max this year:

  • Larger screens with smaller bezels: 6.3 inches (iPhone 16 Pro) and 6.9 inches (iPhone 16 Pro Max)
  • A18 Pro chip for faster performance, improved thermals, and longer battery life
  • Camera Control for taking pictures, videos, adjusting camera settings, and more
  • New 48MP Ultra Wide camera, 5x Telephoto camera now available on both models
  • Support for recording video in 4K resolution at 120 frames-per-second
  • New colors: darker black titanium, brighter white titanium, natural titanium, and desert titanium

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 with 128GB, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1199 with 256GB of storage. Here are all the configuration options:

  • iPhone 16 Pro:
    • 128GB – $999
    • 256GB – $1099
    • 512GB – $1299
    • 1TB – $1499
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max:
    • 256GB – $1199
    • 512GB – $1399
    • 1TB – $1599

  • Verizon’s iPhone 16 promo: “New and existing Verizon customers can trade in any phone, in any condition, and get iPhone 16 Pro on us, or up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 lineup with Unlimited Ultimate.”
  • T-Mobile’s iPhone 16 promo: “Get iPhone 16 Pro on Us (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 16 model) when trading in an eligible device.”
  • AT&T’s iPhone 16 promo: “Up to $1000 off on iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, and up to $830 off on iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.”

What are your pre-order plans?

Are you planning to pre-order a new iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro? If so, what model, color, and storage capacity are you ordering? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned for much more iPhone 16 coverage here on 9to5Mac over the coming weeks.

