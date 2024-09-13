The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are here. Pre-orders for Apple’s latest flagship iPhones have officially opened, with the first orders slated to arrive to customers in one week on September 20.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro pack many improvements, such as the all-new Camera Control button, the A18 chip, upgraded cameras, and more.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

As a refresher, here are the highlights of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus:

Camera Control for taking pictures, videos, adjusting camera settings, and more

A18 chip for faster performance and Apple Intelligence support

Upgraded 12MP Ultra Wide camera with autofocus and support for macro photography

Support for capturing spatial photos and spatial videos that can be viewed on Apple Vision Pro

Action button that replaces the mute switch

New colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine

The iPhone 16 starts at $799 for 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899. Here are the full configuration options:

iPhone 16: 128GB – $799 256GB – $899 512GB – $1099

iPhone 16 Plus: 128GB – $899 256GB – $999 512GB – $1199



iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Meanwhile, here are the highlights of what’s new for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max this year:

Larger screens with smaller bezels: 6.3 inches (iPhone 16 Pro) and 6.9 inches (iPhone 16 Pro Max)

A18 Pro chip for faster performance, improved thermals, and longer battery life

Camera Control for taking pictures, videos, adjusting camera settings, and more

New 48MP Ultra Wide camera, 5x Telephoto camera now available on both models

Support for recording video in 4K resolution at 120 frames-per-second

New colors: darker black titanium, brighter white titanium, natural titanium, and desert titanium

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 with 128GB, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1199 with 256GB of storage. Here are all the configuration options:

iPhone 16 Pro: 128GB – $999 256GB – $1099 512GB – $1299 1TB – $1499

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 256GB – $1199 512GB – $1399 1TB – $1599



Shop iPhone 16 carrier deals

Verizon’s iPhone 16 promo: “New and existing Verizon customers can trade in any phone, in any condition, and get iPhone 16 Pro on us, or up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 lineup with Unlimited Ultimate.”

T-Mobile’s iPhone 16 promo: “Get iPhone 16 Pro on Us (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 16 model) when trading in an eligible device.”

AT&T’s iPhone 16 promo: “Up to $1000 off on iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, and up to $830 off on iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.”

What are your pre-order plans?

Are you planning to pre-order a new iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro? If so, what model, color, and storage capacity are you ordering? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned for much more iPhone 16 coverage here on 9to5Mac over the coming weeks.

Best iPhone 16 accessories

