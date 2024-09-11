According to a new certification from the China Quality Certification Centre, a regulatory body in China, all iPhone 16 models support up to 45W of wired fast charging through the USB-C port.

As spotted by ShrimpApplePro on X, this certification shows all iPhone 16 models testing at 5-15 volts and 3 amps, which is up to 45 watts. This is over 50% faster than the iPhone 15 lineup, which maxed out at 27-29W, but never quite hitting 30W.

Prior rumors suggested that the iPhone 16 models would support faster charging, although Apple never officially commented on the wired charging speed of the newer iPhones. They did mention that MagSafe can now deliver up to 25W when paired with the right power adapter, but nothing about wired charging.

That isn’t too surprising, given the fact that Apple tends to not comment on wired charging. For example, iPhones have been capable of charging over 25W for a number of years now, nearing 30W. However, Apple has only officially stated that you can fast charge your iPhone with a 20W USB-C brick.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro on Monday, with preorders officially starting on Friday. Phones will begin delivering to customers on September 20th. The phones have a number of features, including a new Camera Caption button, bigger displays on the Pro models, and Apple calls them their first phones built for Apple Intelligence.

Is faster charging a compelling upgrade for you? Let us know in the comments.

Follow Michael: X/Twitter, Threads