End of an era: iPhone 16 won’t include stickers in the box

If you buy an iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro, there’s one thing you won’t find in the box: Apple stickers.

In messaging distributed to Apple Store teams this week and seen by 9to5Mac, Apple confirmed that the iPhone 16 will not come with Apple stickers in the box. Instead, the company says that stickers will only be available to iPhone 16 buyers upon request.

If you buy an iPhone 16 from an Apple Store, you can request an Apple sticker at the time of purchase, but otherwise, you’re out of luck. Third-party retailers and carrier partners do not have Apple stickers to distribute, and you also can’t get them if you order an iPhone 16 for home delivery.

The changes are part of Apple’s environmental goals and continued efforts to become carbon neutral by 2030. This year, Apple specifically touted that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro packaging is entirely fiber-based, bringing it closer to its goal of removing all plastic from its packaging by next year.

While this does mark the end of an era, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. When Apple Vision Pro launched in February, buyers quickly pointed out that there were no stickers in the box. The new iPad Pro and iPad Air, which debuted in May, also do not include stickers in the box.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.