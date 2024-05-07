PSA: New iPads won’t include stickers in the box due to Apple’s environmental goals

Apple today unveiled its new iPad Pro and iPad Air lineups, which are available to order now and will begin shipping next week. Unfortunately, there will be a key piece of memorabilia missing from iPad boxes this go around: Apple stickers.

In a memo distributed to Apple Store teams on Tuesday and viewed by 9to5Mac, Apple explained that Apple stickers will not be included in the box for the new iPad Pro and iPad Air. The company says that this is part of its environmental goals, as it strives to ensure its packaging is completely plastic-free.

Apple Stores, however, are receiving shipments with a limited quantity of Apple logo stickers that can be distributed to customers who buy a new iPad Pro or iPad Air, but only upon request. So, if you buy an iPad Pro or iPad Air from an Apple Store, you can request an Apple sticker at the time of purchase.

When Apple Stores run out of their supply of stickers, they can order more from Apple.

Apple does not appear to be distributing stickers to other retailers, such as Amazon and Best Buy. This means the only way to get Apple stickers with your iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase is to buy directly from an Apple Store.

9to5Mac’s Take

Is the era of stickers in Apple boxes coming to an end? The M3 MacBook Air that launched in March includes stickers in the box, but Apple Vision Pro (which launched in February) does not.

Will the iPhone 16 include stickers in the box? Only time will tell.

Lead image credit: iJustine

