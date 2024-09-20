The iPhone 16 may be fresh, but it’s never too early for details on next year’s iPhone 17 lineup. The ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air will no doubt be the highlight. But according to analyst Ross Young, there are also big display upgrades coming for the entire iPhone 17 lineup. One such change may make it easier than ever to skip the Pro models.

Update: Hours after our story was originally published, Young has posted again, this time stating that he wasn’t intending to say that under-display Face ID is coming to the 17 Pro. He said, “I thought I was responding to a different question.” So while the 17 Pro reporting was seemingly a misunderstanding on Young’s part, his claims for the standard iPhone 17 and 17 Air remain the same. The original article is included below as-is.

New iPhone 17 rumors impact entire lineup

For months, the main focus of iPhone 17 rumors has been the expected iPhone 17 Air. Its radically thin design, revamped camera system, and ultra-premium price should make it stand out from the rest.

But it sounds like 2025 will be a big year for other iPhone 17 models too.

Analyst Ross Young, who has historically had strong supply chain sources, mentioned on X last night that both the Pro models and non-Pros are set for some exciting improvements.

iPhone 17 and 17 Air get some of the best Pro features

According to Young, the entry model iPhone 17, plus the 17 Air (which he calls ‘Slim’) are set to receive some of the best ‘Pro’ features: an LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate.

This means that two currently Pro-exclusive features should come to the full iPhone 17 lineup:

Always-on display

ProMotion

These two features have been available on the Pro devices for years, but never the entry models. While the 17 Air is expected to have a premium price point to justify these upgrades, it’s fantastic to hear that the standard iPhone 17 should gain them too.

This year’s base iPhone 16 is one of the most compelling non-Pro models in a while, and it sounds like next year will be even better with the iPhone 17.

Under-display Face ID for iPhone 17 Pro models

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will gain display advantages of their own. Chiefly, Young says that the long-anticipated goal of under-display Face ID will finally be achieved with 2025’s 17 Pro models.

By moving the iPhone’s TrueDepth camera system and various Face ID sensors under the display, Apple could get rid of the existing ‘pill’ cutout where the Dynamic Island lives. We’d likely be left with just a small hole-punch design instead.

Apple has gone all-in integrating the Dynamic Island deeply with iOS, so it’s unlikely the feature itself will go away. But it could get redesigned or otherwise change on the new 17 Pro models.

9to5Mac’s Take

Young’s reporting lines up with his previous timeline shared last year for these display upgrades. Often, though, advanced new tech gets pushed back as Apple encounters development issues. Having these display expectations reiterated just one year out from the iPhone 17’s debut is a good sign that these changes will actually come to fruition.

Which iPhone 17 upgrades are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.