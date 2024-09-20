Apple working to fix iPadOS 18 bug that bricked M4 iPad Pro

As reported earlier this week, a number of users have reported their M4 iPad Pro bricked after installing the iPadOS 18 update – which was released to the public on Monday. After pulling the update for the affected iPad models, Apple is now working on a fix.

iPadOS 18 bug causes M4 iPad Pro to no longer turn on

In an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, the company acknowledged the bug that affected M4 iPad Pro models after they were updated to iPadOS 18. Apple says that a “small number” of users were affected, causing their iPads to no longer turn on.

The company instructs technicians to attempt a force reset on the customer’s iPad before ordering a replacement unit. Although Apple is working on a fix, there are no details on when it will be available to the public. For now, those who haven’t yet updated their M4 iPads will have to stay on iPadOS 17.

Other iPad models seem not to have been affected by the issue, as the update is still available for them.

According to affected users, their iPads have simply stopped working after installing iPadOS 18. One user said their iPad turned off at one point in the update process and no longer turns on. It’s not even possible to restore the iPad software using a computer.

“I just took it to the Apple Store who confirmed it’s completely bricked, but they said they had to send it out to their engineers before they can give me a replacement even though I have Apple care,” said a user who had their iPad bricked after installing the update.

iPadOS 18 adds a new Home Screen with customizable icons. The update also comes with Math Notes, Handwriting with Smart Script, live audio transcription, the Calculator app for the first time on iPad, and Game Mode.

