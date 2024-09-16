 Skip to main content

PSA: Choosing a preferred Home Hub in iOS 18 can be a bit tricky

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 16 2024 - 5:27 pm PT
2 Comments
Home app HomeKit

As reported back in June, iOS 18 and tvOS 18 add an option that finally lets users choose an Apple TV or HomePod as their preferred Home Hub to control HomeKit and Matter accessories remotely. These updates are now available to the public, but choosing a preferred Home Hub can be a bit tricky.

Choosing a specific Home Hub in iOS 18

The Home app already had an option to use an Apple TV or HomePod as a Home Hub. However, the system would choose a random device to act as a hub, which frustrated users. That’s because the Home app would sometimes choose an older device with a slower wireless connection over a newer model, or an Apple TV connected to the wired network.

iOS 18 and tvOS 18 solve this problem by adding a new toggle in the Home app to turn off the automatic Home Hub selection. When you turn it off, you can choose a specific HomePod or Apple TV to act as a hub. In theory, the feature should appear to users after they’ve updated all their devices to the latest software.

However, many users have been reporting inconsistencies or bugs when it comes to the new option. In a post on Reddit, some users say they still don’t have the option to set a specific hub. Others say the solution was to reboot all Apple TVs and HomePods connected to their account.

“I definitely don’t have that option even after upgrading everything,” said one user. “Reboot all of the HomePod mini’s and the Apple TV. I was finally able to choose the hub I wanted as default,” another person replied.

Users should be able to set a specific hub by opening the Home app in iOS 18, then tapping the three dots button and choosing Home Settings. Then enter the Home Hubs & Bridges menu.

Home Hub in iOS 18

In addition to this feature, the Home app in iOS 18 will also get support for vacuuming robots – although the feature will be added later this year with a future software update, according to Apple.

Were you able to set a specific hub in the Home app with iOS 18? Let us know in the comments section below.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework tha…
iOS 18

iOS 18

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications