iPadOS 18 now available, here are all the best new features

Apple has released iPadOS 18 as a new software update for users. It brings a variety of big and small changes to the iPad, including powerful customization tools, brand new apps, Apple Pencil upgrades, and more. Here’s everything that’s new.

Installation and compatible devices

You can install iPadOS 18 by opening Settings ⇾ General ⇾ Software Update on your device. It will automatically be available there if you have a compatible device.

Here are the iPad models that support the update:

M4 iPad Pro

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (7th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

If your model is older than what’s listed above, you will need a new device before you’ll be able to install iPadOS 18.

New features in iPadOS 18

iPadOS 18 is fairly light on iPad-exclusive features, but thanks to a packed iOS 18 release this year, it still offers a lot of great new features to enjoy. Here are some of the highlights.

Customize everything

iPadOS 18 brings powerful new customization tools to the iPad. Here’s a sampling of what can be customized now:

Home Screen arrangement : Your Home Screen apps and widgets can be placed freely anywhere on-screen, no longer limited to being side by side

: Your Home Screen apps and widgets can be placed freely anywhere on-screen, no longer limited to being side by side Colorful icons : App icons can be tinted to custom colors, and dark mode icons are a thing now too

: App icons can be tinted to custom colors, and dark mode icons are a thing now too Control Center : You can choose from a huge list of new controls to modify Control Center to your liking

: You can choose from a huge list of new controls to modify Control Center to your liking Tab bars: The tab bars in select system apps have been redesigned and made customizable in many cases

Calculator and Passwords apps

Two apps are debuting on iPad for the first time: Calculator and Passwords. It took far too long for Calculator to make its way to iPadOS, but Apple has built fun features into it like Math Notes. The Passwords app is a new dedicated home for accessing all your iCloud Keychain logins. Functionally, it’s very similar to what was previously available in Settings; however, it’s nice to have in a standalone app.

Smart Script with Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil users will enjoy the new handwriting experience in Apple Notes. Smart Script will make your writing look cleaner and more consistent, while still uniquely yours. And handwritten text can be managed more easily too, working like typed text.

Upgrades to Apple’s iPad apps

If you’re a big user of Apple’s pre-installed apps, there are a lot of great changes coming in iPadOS 18. Here’s a sampling, with links to learn more:

More new features in iPadOS 18

There are a variety of other new features added to iPadOS 18, such as the following:

Eye Tracking is a powerful Vision Pro-inspired accessibility feature for navigating your iPad

The document browser, which is used in apps like Pages, Keynote, Numbers, and a variety of third-party apps, gets a new look

Any app can now be locked for an extra layer of security

Apps can be hidden in a new Hidden Apps folder

You can setup powerful Vocal Shortcuts to perform system actions with custom voice commands

New ambient sounds, Fire and Night, are built in

When someone is sharing their screen with SharePlay, you can draw directly on the screen to help them out; you can also request remote access

Game Mode will improve gaming performance and reduce latency with Bluetooth accessories

What’s not here: Apple Intelligence

One of the biggest set of features coming to iPad users is Apple Intelligence. But that’s not included in today’s iPadOS 18.0 update.

Instead, the first Apple Intelligence features will arrive next month as part of iPadOS 18.1. It will be available for all iPads with an M1, M2, or M4 chip. Check here to see if your device will be compatible.

iPadOS 18 wrap-up

iPadOS 18 benefits from this year’s packed iOS 18 release. On its own, there’s not a lot that’s unique to the iPad. No changes to Stage Manager, multitasking, or other big iPad-only features. But overall, what matters most is that it makes the iPad experience better nonetheless.

Whether you use your iPad as your primary computer, or a supplementary leisure device, there’s something for you in iPadOS 18.

What are your favorite iPadOS 18 features? Let us know in the comments.

