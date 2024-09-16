PSA: iOS 18 adds new ‘Repair Assistant’ for configuring replacement parts

iOS 18 is rolling out to iPhone users, and it includes an all-new Repair Assistant feature. This feature allows iPhone users and repair professionals to configure new and used Apple parts on device. Here’s what this change will mean for millions of iPhone users…

The move was first announced in April, when Apple said it would relax its rules around repairs to allow used genuine parts for the first time. At the time, Apple said this new process is designed to “maintain an iPhone user’s privacy, security, and safety, while offering consumers more options, increasing product longevity.”

Beginning with select iPhone models this fall, the new process is designed to maintain an iPhone user’s privacy, security, and safety, while offering consumers more options, increasing product longevity, and minimizing the environmental impact of a repair. Used genuine Apple parts will now benefit from the full functionality and security afforded by the original factory calibration, just like new genuine Apple parts.

There is one key facet to this new Repair Assistant experience in iOS 18 for people who previously had their iPhones repaired. If you previously had your iPhone repaired with a used part or didn’t properly configure a genuine part, you’ll see a prompt in the Settings app after updating to iOS 18 that asks you to complete the configuration process.

Affected iPhone users will walk through that configuration process and should see a number of benefits once it is finished. Properly configuring the part should enable features like True Tone and auto-brightness for displays, as well as Face ID or Touch ID for biometrics.

Apple has published a new support document on its website with more details on Repair Assistant in iOS 18.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.