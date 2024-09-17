iWork updated for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 with Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Watch features

Following the official launch of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 on Monday, Apple has begun rolling out updates to its iWork suite of productivity apps.

Numbers 14.2 for iPhone and iPad

Squeeze Apple Pencil Pro to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors.

Use the new document browser to easily create a new spreadsheet or find a recent one. (Requires iOS 18 or iPadOS 18)

Additional bug fixes and performance improvements.

Pages 14.2 for iPhone and iPad

Squeeze Apple Pencil Pro to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors.

Use the new document browser to easily create a new document or find a recent one. (Requires iOS 18 or iPadOS 18)

Additional bug fixes and performance improvements.

Keynote 14.2 for iPhone and iPad

Advance your slides hands-free with the double tap gesture on supported Apple Watch models. (Requires watchOS 11)

See HDR images and movies in greater dynamic range on supported devices. (Requires iOS 18 or iPadOS 18)

Squeeze Apple Pencil Pro to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors.

Use the new document browser to easily create a new presentation or find a recent one. (Requires iOS 18 or iPadOS 18)

Additional bug fixes and performance improvements.

Numbers, Pages, and Keynote for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 are available now in the App Store.

