dbrand delivers the grippiest iPhone 16 case, ‘idiot-proof’ screen protector, Area 51 skin

“Definitely not a cult” dbrand has launched three new products for the iPhone 16 lineup to protect and uniquely style your new device. The Grip case offers the “world’s grippiest phone case™” with a free skin of your choice included, there’s the new Prism 2.0 “idiot-proof” screen protector that guarantees a “flawless” installation, plus a new Area 51 skin that features a slick 3D textured design. Order yours below.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Pro devices are officially here and so is dbrand’s solution to protect and enhance them.

The Grip delivers everything you want in a case – super clicky buttons, Military-grade protection, world’s best grip, MagSafe, slim design, no usability interference, plus a free dbrand skin.

Why you want this:

The world’s grippiest phone case™ Tiny textured dots invisible to the naked eye deliver an incredibly grippy experience Additional liquid-black strips for even more grip

Makes your iPhone buttons even clicker and more satisfying

Flawless fit

MagSafe-compatible

Military-grade drop protection

Slim design

Camera protection – set your iPhone camera-side down without worrying

Chamfered lip and crescent arc around the case’s edge means easy access to the top, bottom, and edges of your iPhone’s touchscreen

dbrand skin included – choose from 50+ designs

Price: $49.90 – $59.90

The new Grip case is available now – exclusively at dbrand – for iPhone 16, 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.

Problems with do-it-yourself screen protectors include crappy install guides, stuck dust, bulky designs, fingerprints, and no protection from micro-scratches.

dbrand’s solved all of those pain points with the Prism 2.0 screen protector.

Flawless installation every time with a “meticulously precise” installer tray

3 simple steps – align, pull, swipe

Premium tempered glass that even prevents micro-scratches (rated at 7 on the Mohs hardness scale)

Perfect edge-to-edge fit

So thin it’s invisible to the naked eye

Statically-charged peel layer prevents dust during install

Oleophobic coating prevents fingerprints

Price $29.95 – $34.95 ($5 off with a Grip case)

The Prism 2.0 screen protector is available now at dbrand for iPhone 16, 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.

Area 51 skin

Whether you’re planning to visit the top-secret military base or not, the Area 51 skin is an awesome way to protect and style your device that features a 3D-textured topographical map of the restricted area.

It comes in 3 colorways – Danger (Red), Hazard (Yellow), and Classified (Black). And is available for the new iPhone 16 lineup as well as your other favorite Apple devices (plus the full dbrand device catalog).

The 3D skin is made possible by dbrand’s new alien-tech printer that delivers a design you can actually feel.