Immersed Visor aims to be a Vision Pro Lite for $1,050

Immersed Visor is a new headset aiming to fill the middle ground between simple ‘face monitors’ like the $440 Viture One XR and the self-contained $3,500 Vision Pro. Weighing about the same as an iPhone 16 Pro, it’s priced at $1,050, though there are some sketchier price models.

Like lower cost monitor-in-glasses-format products, you can’t use it as a standalone device – it’s solely intended for use as a Mac monitor – but it does offer hand-tracking and eye-tracking …

Engadget reports that the Visor does appear to nicely fill the existing product gap.

The device, a bit more than glasses but much less than a full headset, gives each eye the equivalent of a 4K OLED screen. It has a solid 100-degree field of view. It supports 6DoF tracking (meaning it responds to motion on different axes, not just simple head rotations), and it offers hand and eye tracking and support for over five screens in a virtual or mixed reality environment. Visor only weighs 186g, slightly less than an iPhone 16 Pro. It’s 64 percent lighter than the Meta Quest 3 (515g) and around 70 percent lighter than the Apple Vision Pro (600 to 650g).

One of the key differences between basic glasses devices and Vision Pro is that on Apple’s device monitors stay where you put them in your physical environment, rather than moving with your head, and this is true of Visor too.

Its 6DoF tracking means you can stand up, lean or twist, and the virtual screens will remain planted where you put them, rather than awkwardly following you through space.

You can choose between Passthrough and virtual environments, and can also work in collaborative mode with other users, including screen-sharing capabilities.

It can be worn in glasses form:

But the company admits this is just to tempt people to try it, or for very brief usage, and you’ll want to use the more Vision Pro-like strap for extended use. Like Apple, Immersed has opted for a tethered battery pack.

The company officially launched the headset yesterday, though it won’t go on sale until next month – and as Engadget notes, you’ll have to pay a significant premium if you want it then.

Immersed has chosen an unconventional pricing scheme. The device starts at $1,050 to buy outright. But you can get it for $400 upfront if you agree to a subscription model: $40 monthly for 24 months or $60 monthly for a 12-month term. Oh, and that model doesn’t ship until “six months after” October, meaning April 2025. If you want a device that starts shipping next month — i.e., the “Founder’s Edition” — that price increases to $1,350 outright or $700 plus the monthly subscription fee (same prices as the later-shipping version).

Visor works with Mac, Windows, and Linux laptops. I’ll share my impressions once I get a chance to try it.