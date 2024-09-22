 Skip to main content

iPhone 16 Pro users experiencing touchscreen issues, some taps and swipes ignored

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Sep 22 2024 - 3:47 pm PT
11 Comments
iPhone 16 touch screen issues

An increasing number of iPhone 16 Pro owners are reporting intermittent issues with their phone’s touchscreen responsiveness. Users experience taps and swipes seemingly being ignored, which affects various interactions like scrolling, pressing buttons, and missed presses on keys on the virtual keyboard.

Based on our testing, reader reports, and a growing number of online complaints, the issue appears to stem from a software bug, rather than a hardware fault. Specifically, iOS’s accidental touch rejection algorithm seems to be overly sensitive, causing intended touches to be ignored.

It appears that users are inadvertently triggering the system to reject touches by making unintentional contact with other parts of the screen.

Some users report particular issues when their finger is resting near the Camera Control, on the right-hand of side of the screen, though the problem seems to affect all four screen edges equally.

When this happens, the phone’s software often ignores all new touches on the display for a brief period of time. This is what causes the intended taps and swipes to be missed. This behavior is clearly demonstrated by Khaos Tian in a post on Mastodon, although in practice, the finger resting on the screen can be more subtly placed.

The issue may be exacerbated by the iPhone 16 Pro’s thinner-than-ever screen bezels, which makes it easier for the user’s skin to inadvertently contact the edges of the display. As you only need a small sliver of skin to touch to trigger touch rejection, it is possible to be in this state without realizing why it is happening.

The issue can arise when a user naturally grips the phone, with their fingers wrapping around the sides of the device. The issue is more likely to occur when the phone is used without a case, as it is easier to unintentionally rest fingers over the slim screen borders. With a case on, it is harder (but not impossible) to do this.

Top comment by Matthew

Liked by 0 people

This is a real issue. I haven’t noticed it on my 15 Pro Max, but it’s very noticeable on my 16 Pro Max. Both running 18.1b4. I also noticed it when typing this!

View all comments

The problem occurs on iPhones running both iOS 18 and the iOS 18.1 beta. We are relatively confident that Apple can address the problem with a software update.

Notably, the problem does not seem to occur when the device is sitting dormant on the lock screen. It only manifests when the phone is unlocked, such as when scrolling through apps or swiping between home screen pages. This further suggests that the issue is software-related, not hardware-based.

Have you noticed touch responsiveness issues on your iPhone 16? Let us know what model, and OS version you are running, in the comments below.

Follow Benjamin: @bzamayo on Threads and Twitter.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications