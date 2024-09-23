The UGREEN 2-in-1 Qi2 Foldable Charging Station is a highly compact and versatile charging solution that combines sleek design with robust functionality. This device is built to charge both your iPhone and AirPods (MagSafe for iPhone), featuring Qi2 technology for fast charging if you have a supported devices. It provides 15W of power to smartphones and 5W to AirPods, making it an ideal companion for people who don’t need to charge an Apple Watch at their desk.

One of the best features of this charger is its flexible , but compact design. The UGREEN 2-in-1 Qi2 stand can be adjusted to hold your phone in portrait or landscape mode, with an adjustable tilt of up to 70 degrees. This makes it suitable for hands-free use during video calls, movie watching, or just checking notifications while charging at your desk. Its compact, foldable structure makes it a good choice for those who prefer a minimalist setup, keeping the desk clutter-free.

Can you travel with it?

While it excels as a desk or nightstand charger, it falls short of being the best travel option. Weighing almost half a pound it’s a little too dense and bulky to be carried around easily in small bags or travel pouches. The weight is especially noticeable compared to lighter, more travel-friendly chargers. That said, its portability is still viable if you’re willing to deal with the extra bulk for the sake of its multi-device charging capabilities. Especially since the cable is replaceable so you could grab it off your desk without having to undo any cable management.

Misc thoughts

A nice bonus is the additional USB-C port, located on the side, which allows users to charge a third device, albeit at a slow 5W speed. This port allows for charging a Nintendo Switch, non-MagSafe devices, etc. On the downside, the lack of a power adapter in the box is a bit disappointing, but if you have plenty of the 20-watt Apple chargers, they’ll serve you well.

Wrap up on UGREEN 2-in-1 MagSafe

Overall, the Ugreen 2-in-1 Qi2 Foldable Charging Station stands out for its multi-device charging capabilities, compact design, and flexibility on how your iPhone is socked. However, its weight and limited USB-C power output might make you think twice if you’re seeking a travel option. Overall, it’s a solid desk accessory for daily use, making it a worthwhile investment for Apple users looking for simplicity in their charging setup.

You can buy it from Amazon.