New AirPods Max are still missing these modern Apple features

Apple just released new AirPods Max last week. The minor revision includes USB-C, comes in fresh colors, and supports one new audio feature. But there are a whole lot of modern Apple features absent from these updated AirPods Max. Here’s everything that’s missing.

Key missing features that other AirPods have

The first AirPods Max launched in December 2020, nearly four years ago. The over-ear headphones never received a hardware update until last week.

The trouble is, that update is missing nearly every new AirPods feature that’s been introduced in the last few years.

There’s one exception: the USB-C model gains support for Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. But that’s it.

Here are the features available on AirPods Pro 2 and/or AirPods 4, but missing from the latest AirPods Max:

Adaptive Audio , which dynamically blends noise canceling and transparency features into a single mode

, which dynamically blends noise canceling and transparency features into a single mode Conversation Awareness , which temporarily pauses playback when it detects you’re talking to someone

, which temporarily pauses playback when it detects you’re talking to someone Support for saying just ‘Siri’ to invoke the assistant, no ‘Hey’ required

to invoke the assistant, no ‘Hey’ required Personalized Volume , which adjusts media volume to fit your environment

, which adjusts media volume to fit your environment Head gesture support for nonverbal interactions with Siri

with Siri Voice Isolation on phone calls

on phone calls And finally, the upcoming Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection features too

It’s quite a list. And one filled with features I would absolutely miss if I switched from my AirPods Pro.

To focus on the positives, it’s impressive how many powerful new audio features Apple has brought to the AirPods Pro 2, and now AirPods 4 too.

But it’s also a list that reveals how much the AirPods Max lag behind Apple’s other products.

If the above features don’t matter much to you, you can still grab the original AirPods Max for as low as $429 on Amazon, or grab the USB-C model with new color options for $549.

Otherwise, here are some recommendations for alternatives.

Alternatives to the new AirPods Max

If you’re in the market for new headphones, but don’t want to invest ~$500 on AirPods Max just yet, here are some of the best alternatives.

Beats Studio Pro: Apple just released a very AirPods-like Matte White color for its Beats Studio Pro. These over-ear headphones provide many of the benefits of an AirPods product, but at a much more affordable price than AirPods Max. You can currently grab Beats Studio Pro for just $249, down from the usual $349 price.

AirPods Pro 2: They’re not over-ear, but it’s hard not to recommend AirPods Pro 2. Especially now that they’re discounted to just $189 on Amazon. In contrast to AirPods Max’s stagnant development, Apple just keeps making AirPods Pro better.

AirPods 4: For an even more budget-friendly option, the new AirPods 4 come packed with many of the best AirPods Pro features. You can currently grab a pair with Active Noise Cancellation for just $169, or go ANC-free for only $119.

Bose QuietComfort and Sonos Ace: They’re much closer to AirPods Max pricing, but the Bose QuietComfort ($429) and Sonos Ace ($449) are two compelling alternatives for over-ear headphones. You won’t get the same ecosystem benefits as headphones made by Apple or Beats, but if that’s not as important to you, they’re worth a look.

Do the missing AirPods Max features matter to you? What might you want added before upgrading? Let us know in the comments.