New ‘Disclaimer’ trailer reveals one of Apple’s most hyped TV+ series

Apple TV+ is preparing to debut one of its most ambitious series next month. ‘Disclaimer’ hails from an Oscar winning writer and director, stars Oscar winning lead actors, and is being presented by Apple as an ‘event’ series. Today, the first full trailer reveals exactly what we should expect.

Apple’s ‘Disclaimer’ assembles Oscar winners for unique psychological thriller

Disclaimer is a seven-part limited series that was written and directed, in its entirety, by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón. It debuts on Friday, October 11.

That alone would earn it a healthy dose of hype. Add to it lead stars Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline, both Academy Award winners of their own. And a story shrouded in mystery. Disclaimer is one of the only TV+ series that was screened for critics far in advance of its public release, and the reviews all indicated the need to avoid spoilers.

Apple previously released a teaser for the series, but Disclaimer’s first proper trailer that reveals any real details was just released. Here it is.

The show is a psychological thriller, and looks set to take viewers on a fun, mysterious ride when it arrives next month.

Here’s Apple’s summary of the series:

Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets and threatens to destroy her family. As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys her life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Baron Cohen) and son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

The bare details of the plot leaves a lot in mystery. In this case, though, I think that helps build more anticipation. Knowing there are twists and turns coming just adds to the fun.

Personally, I can’t wait for Disclaimer to arrive. The series has earned a relatively strong 84% on Rotten Tomatoes from early reviews. Even if it doesn’t end up matching the hype Apple’s giving it, the show will certainly be a thrilling watch. In a fall packed with lots of returning TV+ favorites, Disclaimer is an exciting original offering.

Are you interested in watching Disclaimer? Not your thing? Let us know in the comments.