Apple Music gets new sharing integration with TikTok in iOS 18.1 beta 6

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Oct 7 2024 - 12:11 pm PT
1 Comment
Apple has been working on iOS 18.1, which will bring the first set of Apple Intelligence tools to supported devices. However, the update also adds some other new features. And with the latest beta, Apple Music users will be able to easily share their favorite songs on TikTok.

Apple Music makes it easier to share songs on TikTok

iOS 18.1 beta 6, which was released to developers on Monday, adds a new button for sharing songs on TikTok. When you tap this button, the system opens the TikTok app with a card showing the song you’ve shared. You can post it as a video, photo, or send it to someone as a private message.

Interestingly, if you choose to post it as a video or photo, TikTok will automatically link the song to your post, so that others will hear a snippet of it when they see your post. When it comes to the video option, TikTok automatically lets you record a video of yourself with the song playing in the background.

The integration is similar to the one that was added to Instagram Stories with iOS 13 in 2020. However, Instagram doesn’t link the shared song to the story, so it has no sound. On the other hand, there’s still no way to share song lyrics on TikTok – something you can do on Instagram.

The new feature will certainly be welcomed by the billions of TikTok users around the world. iPhone and iPad users running the latest beta of iOS 18.1 can already try it out by clicking to share a song in the Apple Music app.

It’s worth noting that the TikTok app is available for free on the App Store.

More about iOS 18.1

As mentioned earlier, iOS 18.1 will be the first version to feature Apple Intelligence. This includes features such as Writing Tools, notification summarization and Clean Up in the Photos app. Other features such as the more advanced Siri, Genmoji and Image Playground will arrive later this year with another update.

Although Apple Intelligence features require an iPhone 15 Pro or later, the iOS 18.1 update will be available for all iOS 18-compatible devices.

