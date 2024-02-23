TikTok last year introduced a new “Add to Music app” feature which, as the name suggests, lets users quickly save a song they’ve heard in a TikTok video to Apple Music, Spotify or even Amazon Music. While this feature was previously available to users in the US and UK, the platform is now making it available in more regions around the world.

TikTok expands ‘Add to Music’ feature to more countries

In December, the feature had already been expanded to 19 new countries, including Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. With today’s expansion, the Add to Music feature is now available in more than 160 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Lebanon, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Qatar, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, and Uruguay.

“The new Add to Music App feature has been designed to help music fans capture songs that they love on TikTok in the moment of discovery, and to easily save the song to their preferred music streaming service to enjoy whenever they like,” TikTok says in a blog post.

When the user is watching a TikTok video with background music, the app will show the “Add Music” button. With just a tap, the user can add that song to their personal music library. The track is saved to a default playlist in the chosen music streaming service, but users can also choose to add the track to a new playlist or an existing playlist that they have created.

TikTok is available for free on the App Store. Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed on your device to get access to the new features.

You can find the full list of countries where Add to Music is available on the TikTok website.

