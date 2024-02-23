 Skip to main content

TikTok expands integration with Apple Music and Spotify to more regions

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Feb 23 2024 - 4:23 pm PT
0 Comments
TikTok Apple Music integration

TikTok last year introduced a new “Add to Music app” feature which, as the name suggests, lets users quickly save a song they’ve heard in a TikTok video to Apple Music, Spotify or even Amazon Music. While this feature was previously available to users in the US and UK, the platform is now making it available in more regions around the world.

TikTok expands ‘Add to Music’ feature to more countries

In December, the feature had already been expanded to 19 new countries, including Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. With today’s expansion, the Add to Music feature is now available in more than 160 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Lebanon, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Qatar, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, and Uruguay.

“The new Add to Music App feature has been designed to help music fans capture songs that they love on TikTok in the moment of discovery, and to easily save the song to their preferred music streaming service to enjoy whenever they like,” TikTok says in a blog post.

When the user is watching a TikTok video with background music, the app will show the “Add Music” button. With just a tap, the user can add that song to their personal music library. The track is saved to a default playlist in the chosen music streaming service, but users can also choose to add the track to a new playlist or an existing playlist that they have created.

TikTok is available for free on the App Store. Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed on your device to get access to the new features.

You can find the full list of countries where Add to Music is available on the TikTok website.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

TikTok

TikTok

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.