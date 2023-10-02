TikTok testing ad-free experience for a monthly fee in apparent test for some users

TikTok appears to be joining the likes of X, Meta, and Snap with a new premium tier in the works. Rather than selling status or experimental features, however, TikTok is taking a more YouTube-like approach.

First spotted by Android Authority, TikTok appears to be actively testing an ad-free version of its app for select users in the United States. A screenshot of the test shows an optional ad-free experience for a $4.99/month subscription.

The associated code reference specifically describes the ad-free tier as something TikTok is “testing” within the community. TikTok doesn’t appear to have officially acknowledged the paid plan, however, so the pricing shouldn’t be considered set in stone.

And much like with YouTube Premium, TikTok won’t be able to remove integrated sponsored content from videos. Nevertheless, TikTok demands enough attention that an ad-free version of the service for five bucks a month is probably a steal for some users.

X (formerly Twitter) has its own ambitions to compete with TikTok and YouTube in the video space. The paid version of its service unlocks longer video uploads in addition to granting verification badges with higher reach on the platform. Meta, on the other hand, promises better customer support in addition to the verified badge.

Have you seen this apparent test hit your account on TikTok yet? Does an ad-free TikTok experience sound worth $5/month for you? Sound off in the comments.

Related