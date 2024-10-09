Followed apparent photos of an M4 MacBook Pro box and a subsequent unboxing video, the unreleased model has now been offered for sale on a Russian classified ads site – at a highly inflated price, naturally.

Multiple units were advertised before the listings were removed, and it does now seem increasingly likely that the leaks are real …

Apple Pro tweeted a screengrab of one of the listing, which offered what appears to be the base model 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro, with the previously reported specs of 16GB unified memory, 512GB SSD, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

We’ve also seen Geekbench results for a machine identified as “Mac 16,1” with performances in line with the reported specs.

Rather than a one-off leak, it has been claimed that there are some 200 units out there.

The ad on Avito was asking 720,000 rubles, which is around $7,400.

Moreover, apparently, there was not one laptop on sale, but several. The price in rubles was stated as 720,000 , but with a note that it changes every day and it is better to check. At the moment, the ad has already been removed, since according to the rules of the site it is forbidden to sell “non-existent” goods.

The machine is expected to be announced by Apple at the end of the month and to go on sale from November 1.

9to5Mac’s Take

As we noted earlier this week, the specs certainly appeared likely to be correct, and while the ad could be a scam designed to capitalize on the video, it does now appear increasingly likely that the leaks are indeed real.

US trade sanctions mean that Apple products are not sold in Russia through official channels, so it’s unlikely that the machines were obtained from within the country. At this point, the smart money would be on a theft from a Chinese warehouse.

The listing doesn’t reveal anything new about the claimed machine.

Image: Screengrab