Apple unveils 2024 Black Friday promo: up to $200 gift card on eligible purchases

Apple has officially announced its Black Friday promotions for this year. Starting November 29, you can score an up to $200 gift card when you buy an eligible Apple product from Apple’s website, app, and retail stores.

As always, you’ll save more if you keep an eye on the deals curated by our friends over at 9to5Toys…

Here are the details:

iPhone : Get an Apple Gift Card up to $75 when you buy iPhone 15, iPhone 14, or iPhone SE.

: Get an Apple Gift Card up to $75 when you buy iPhone 15, iPhone 14, or iPhone SE. Mac : Get an Apple Gift Card up to $200 when you buy MacBook Air 15-inch (M3), MacBook Air 13-inch (M3), or MacBook Air 13-inch (M2).

: Get an Apple Gift Card up to $200 when you buy MacBook Air 15-inch (M3), MacBook Air 13-inch (M3), or MacBook Air 13-inch (M2). iPad : Get an Apple Gift Card up to $100 when you buy iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad (10th generation).

: Get an Apple Gift Card up to $100 when you buy iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad (10th generation). Apple Watch : Get a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Apple Watch SE.

: Get a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Apple Watch SE. AirPods : Get an Apple Gift Card up to $75 when you buy AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2, or AirPods 4.

: Get an Apple Gift Card up to $75 when you buy AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2, or AirPods 4. TV & Home : Get an Apple Gift Card up to $50 when you buy Apple TV 4K or HomePod.

: Get an Apple Gift Card up to $50 when you buy Apple TV 4K or HomePod. Beats : Get an Apple Gift Card up to $50 when you buy Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo 4 Wireless, Beats Solo Buds, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Pill, or Beats Flex.

: Get an Apple Gift Card up to $50 when you buy Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo 4 Wireless, Beats Solo Buds, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Pill, or Beats Flex. Accessories: Get a $25 Apple Gift Card when you buy Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard Folio, Smart Folio for iPad Pro, Smart Folio for iPad Air, or Smart Folio for iPad (10th generation).

You can find more details on Apple’s website. Apple’s Black Friday shopping event will run from November 29 to December 2. More terms and conditions apply and can be found on the Apple website.

As usual, you can likely find better Apple Black Friday details from third-party retail partners like Best Buy and Apple’s storefront on Amazon. Our friends over at 9to5Toys will have all the details on the best Apple deals throughout the entire holiday shopping season.

