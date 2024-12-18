 Skip to main content

PSA: AirPods Max are missing a key feature on the new USB-C model

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Dec 18 2024 - 7:16 am PT
1 Comment
AirPods Max USB-C

Apple’s AirPods Max update this year wasn’t a full-blown AirPods Max 2, but rather a switch to USB-C and color swap. Unfortunately, the new USB-C model also lost a key feature that was supported by the original.

Wired playback is not available on AirPods Max with USB-C

The original AirPods Max with Lightning are mostly identical to the new USB-C model, save the different charging port and colors.

However, there’s a key advantage Apple’s first AirPods Max had.

They supported wired playback.

If you bought Apple’s Lightning to 3.5 mm Audio Cable, you could connect your Lightning AirPods Max to any headphone jack and listen over a wired connection.

This feature was great for airplanes, podcast recording, and a variety of other use cases. It didn’t technically provide lossless audio playback, but having a wired option was nice nonetheless.

But as discussed on a recent 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, Apple made a change with the newest AirPods Max.

There’s now no way to do wired playback with the AirPods Max with USB-C.

Plugging in via USB-C doesn’t work, and Apple doesn’t offer any adapters that enable the feature. Various Reddit threads have documented users’ attempts to get wired playback via different third-party adapters. None have proven successful.

Could Apple bring wired support back?

All hope isn’t lost.

It’s always possible Apple could make wired playback available via a new adapter or an AirPods Max firmware update. Though I certainly wouldn’t make a purchase decision based on that possibility.

For the time being at least, the new USB-C AirPods Max are missing a key feature that was supported by their Lightning predecessor.

Do you care about this change? Do you think Apple will enable wired playback in the future? Let us know in the comments.

