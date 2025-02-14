Netflix shows start appearing in Apple TV app unified Watchlist

Update: Unfortunately, it seems someone jumped the gun and this rollout has been cancelled at this time.

Apple and Netflix have seemingly managed to find some common ground and strike a partnership for integration in the Apple TV app. Some users in the US are starting to be prompted to connect their Netflix account to the Apple TV app on their Apple TV 4K devices.

After doing so, Netflix originals are then able to be added to their Watchlist inside the TV app, and appear in Continue Watching. However, the integration does not seem to be complete just yet, so it’s probably still in the process of rolling out.

The Apple TV queue is the flagship feature of the app. On iOS and tvOS, the TV app collates all the shows you are watching across apps into one single list of upcoming content. Playback progress is also synced, so you can get notified when a new episode drops. This means you can keep track of your streaming shows in progress across services like Disney+, Max, and more in one unified list.

However, Netflix has never supported this feature and their shows have therefore been completely excluded from this integration. With today’s rollout, it seems that they are finally getting onboard with this initiative.

For the users it is showing up for, they are now able to connect their Netflix app to Apple TV and have Netflix original titles like Stranger Things and Squid Game appear in their Apple TV watchlist. However, things like playback progress do not yet seem to be working.

Given users are already seeing this in the wild, an official announcement from Apple and Netflix on their partnership is probably imminent. (At time of publishing, Apple’s official list of supported apps has not been updated since March 2024, and Netflix is not mentioned.)