 Skip to main content

Netflix shows start appearing in Apple TV app unified Watchlist

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Feb 14 2025 - 2:42 am PT
15 Comments

Update: Unfortunately, it seems someone jumped the gun and this rollout has been cancelled at this time.

Apple and Netflix have seemingly managed to find some common ground and strike a partnership for integration in the Apple TV app. Some users in the US are starting to be prompted to connect their Netflix account to the Apple TV app on their Apple TV 4K devices.

After doing so, Netflix originals are then able to be added to their Watchlist inside the TV app, and appear in Continue Watching. However, the integration does not seem to be complete just yet, so it’s probably still in the process of rolling out.

The Apple TV queue is the flagship feature of the app. On iOS and tvOS, the TV app collates all the shows you are watching across apps into one single list of upcoming content. Playback progress is also synced, so you can get notified when a new episode drops. This means you can keep track of your streaming shows in progress across services like Disney+, Max, and more in one unified list.

However, Netflix has never supported this feature and their shows have therefore been completely excluded from this integration. With today’s rollout, it seems that they are finally getting onboard with this initiative.

For the users it is showing up for, they are now able to connect their Netflix app to Apple TV and have Netflix original titles like Stranger Things and Squid Game appear in their Apple TV watchlist. However, things like playback progress do not yet seem to be working.

Given users are already seeing this in the wild, an official announcement from Apple and Netflix on their partnership is probably imminent. (At time of publishing, Apple’s official list of supported apps has not been updated since March 2024, and Netflix is not mentioned.)

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications