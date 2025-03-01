 Skip to main content

Developers begin receiving final round of Small Developer Assistance Fund payments

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Mar 1 2025 - 6:35 am PT
0 Comments
Apple App Store money

In late 2022, initial payments for the Small Developer Assistance Fund started going out, with each eligible US developer receiving at least $1000 – up to 4x the projected minimum payout. A second round of payouts begun toward the end of 2023, and now the third and final round of payments started going out this week.

Previous payouts

As part of a settlement agreement, Apple established the Small Developer Assistance Fund in 2021. It offered payouts of $250 to $30,000 to any developer who had paid any commission to Apple between June 4, 2015 and April 26, 2021. The total settlement was over $100,000,000, benefiting over 99% of US app developers.

The payment tiers broke down as follows:

  • Under $100 in annual App Store proceeds: $250 minimum payout
  • $100-$1,000 in annual App Store proceeds: $500 minimum payout
  • $1,000-$5,000 in annual App Store proceeds: $1,000 minimum payout
  • $5,000-$10,000 in annual App Store proceeds: $1,500 minimum payout
  • $10,000-$50,000 in annual App Store proceeds: $2,000 minimum payout
  • $50,000-$100,000 in annual App Store proceeds: $3,500 minimum payout
  • $100,000-$250,000 in annual App Store proceeds: $5,000 minimum payout
  • $250,000-$500,000 in annual App Store proceeds: $10,000 minimum payout
  • $500,000-$1,000,000 in annual App Store proceeds: $20,000 minimum payout
  • Over $1,000,000 in annual App Store proceeds: $30,000 minimum payout

With the initial round of payouts in October 2022, since fewer people filed than anticipated – the payouts ended up being roughly 4x the minimum payout. That means for some developers, the settlement payout exceeded what they actually would’ve earned. For example, developers in the $100-1000 annual income tier received a settlement check exceeding $2000.

In late 2023, a second round of payouts went out, distributing any unclaimed funds from developers who were unable to provide a valid tax identification number. That payout was $17 for those who earned under $100, and $34 for those who earned under $1000. If you wish, you can do the math to figure out what that payout meant for each tier. The max payout here was around ~$2040.

Final payout

Starting this week, developers begun receiving checks, E-MasterCards, and PayPal payments for the third and final payout from the Small Developer Assistance Fund. It was in the amount of $20.19 for those who earned under $100, and $40.39 for those who earned under $1000. That means payouts presumably go as high as ~$2422 for those developers who earned over $1,000,000 a year.

So, if you’re an indie app developer who participated in this class action settlement – keep an eye on your mailbox! These checks will be void on April 21st, 2025.

My favorite iPhone accessories on Amazon:

Follow Michael: X/TwitterBlueskyInstagram

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
App Store

App Store

Author

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.