PSA: Here’s how to check if you are eligible for Apple’s Small Developer Assistance Fund

Apple announced on Thursday some changes coming to the App Store after a class-action lawsuit from US developers. In addition to these changes, the company also announced a Small Developer Assistance Fund that will pay up to $30,000 to some developers. Read on as we detail how to check if you are eligible for this new program.

A group of small developers in the United States has filed a class-action lawsuit against Apple in 2019 over how the company “monopolizes a relevant market for iOS app and in-app-product distribution services.” Apple has now proposed a settlement to end the lawsuit that will result in a $100 million fund to support small developers located in the United States.

According to the company, eligible developers will receive between $250 up to $30,000 based on multiple criteria, which are detailed in the documents filed in the case today.

The Small Developer Assistance Fund created as part of the settlement will benefit over 99% of U.S. iOS developers, whose proceeds from app and in-app digital product sales through all associated accounts were less than $1 million per calendar year during the period from June 4, 2015 to Apr. 26, 2021. These developers can claim sums from the fund ranging between minimums of $250 to $30,000, based on their historic participation in the App Store ecosystem.

In order to be eligible, the developer must have earned less than $1 million per year during the period from June 4, 2015 to April 26, 2021. Of course, only developers who offered paid apps or free apps with in-app purchases during this period will be able to request payment from Apple.

Apple says payment will vary “based on their historic participation in the App Store ecosystem.” In fact, the amount of money depends on how much the developer has earned in the US App Store during the period set by Apple, as you can see below:

An eligible developer who earned $0.01 to $100 from 2015 to 2021 will receive between $250 and $499 from Apple. If the developer’s revenue in the same period was between $100.01 and $1,000, the amount to be paid will be between $500 and $999. The maximum amount of $30,000 that Apple will pay developers is for those who have had revenue over $1 million in the last 6 years.

It’s worth noting that the Small Developer Assistance Fund is not related to the App Store Small Business Program, which is another program announced by Apple in 2020 to reduce the App Store commission rate from 30% to 15% for those earning up to $1 million per year. According to Apple, the App Store Small Business Program will remain available to eligible developers around the world.

Developers will be able to register with the Small Developer Assistance Fund by visiting smallappdeveloperassistance.com once the settlement has been approved.

