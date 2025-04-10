 Skip to main content

Apple celebrates iPhone 16 release day in one more country

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Apr 10 2025 - 9:08 pm PT
2 Comments
Apple faces antitrust action in the UK over default web browser | iPhone 16 shown

Apple has finally and officially released the iPhone 16 for customers in Indonesia. Not just the recently introduced iPhone 16e, but the whole lineup that was announced last fall. New iPhones typically don’t take more than 200 days to reach other markets. However, the Indonesian government forced Apple to pay for the opportunity to bring the latest iPhone technology to customers in its country.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s marketing senior vice president, announced the launch with a post on X:

Reuters reported last month that Apple was clear to release the iPhone 16 in Indonesia starting April 11 after a making a $300M investment. 9to5Mac’s Ben Lovejoy succinctly summarized the situation that resulted in the iPhone 16 ban at the time:

Apple initially invested in Indonesia by putting $109M into a developer academy there, with a further $10M manufacturing spend. The government said that Apple had fallen short on the first promise, spending only $95M. Despite the relative small shortfall, Indonesia banned the sale and use of iPhone 16 models in the country.

[…] The company responded by offering a ten-fold increase in its manufacturing spend in the country, from $10M to $100M. The government said it expected much more, seeking another ten-fold increase, to a cool billion dollars.

Prior to the ban going into effect in late October, Apple shipped just 9,000 iPhone 16 units to Indonesia. The country has a population of more than 283 million people. Losing a full five months of potential flagship iPhone sales was tough for both Apple and customers in the country. Indonesia restricts the use of smartphones bought in other countries by its citizens through a mandatory registration program.

Meanwhile in America, the U.S. has imposed a 145% tariff on China, up from 125% when we last reported on the matter *checks calendar* yesterday. What does this mean for iPhone sales in the USA? Anyone who believes they can answer that question correctly yet has no idea.

Best Apple accessories

Follow Zac Hall: X | Threads | Instagram | Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 16

iPhone 16
Indonesia

Indonesia

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.