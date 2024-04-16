The rollout of the Apple Developer Academy continues, with the company announcing the latest one in Bali, Indonesia. However, you don’t have to be based in the country to participate – it welcomes applications from anyone in the world.

The academy program has now been operating for more than a decade, and Apple says that 90% of graduates go on to “find meaningful employment” …

The initiative was first launched in Brazil back in 2013, and only came to the US some eight years later.

It offers two different training programs: a 30-day foundation course for those considering a career in app development, and an in-depth coding and professional development training for those who already know this is the work they want to be doing. The latter has varied in length from nine to twelve months.

Apple today announced a new program in Bali – the fourth to be offered in Indonesia.

Since Indonesia’s first Apple Developer Academy launched in Jakarta in 2018, Apple has opened academies in Surabaya and Batam, and more than 2,000 aspiring developers have completed the program […] “We’ve seen many times over that a line of code can change the world — and in Indonesia, we’re investing in the creativity and skills of people determined to prove it,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re excited by the growing developer community in Indonesia, and we look forward to investing in the success of even more coders with our fourth academy in the country.”

While participation in previous Indonesian academies has been limited to nationals, this one is open to all.

To encourage cross-cultural exchange, the Bali campus will accept applications not just from Indonesia, but across the globe, regardless of educational background or coding experience.

If you’ve ever considered applying, this one has to be pretty high up the list of desirable locations!

While many participants want to become indie developers, Apple says this isn’t the only path they can take.

Beyond creating their own startups in Indonesia, many academy graduates have also gone on to join established companies throughout the region, contributing to the development of apps and digital products with skills gained at the academies […] As a testament to the academy’s impact, 90 percent of its graduates have gone on to find meaningful employment in various sectors spanning education, e-commerce, transportation, sustainability, and more.

The company cites the example of Bank Mandiri, the largest bank in Indonesia, stating that almost 40% of the bank’s iOS developers are academy graduates.

Photo by Yulia Agnis on Unsplash