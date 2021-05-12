The Apple Developer Academy is being expanded to Detroit and Korea. The Detroit location will be the first time the programs have ever been made available in the US.

The academy offers two programs for would-be iOS developers, one of which lasts a month, the other around a year. Both are free of charge to successful applicants, and Apple provides all the necessary technology …

Apple made the announcement today.

The first Apple Developer Academy opened in Brazil in 2013, with the goal of providing the tools and training for aspiring entrepreneurs, developers, and designers to find and create jobs in the thriving iOS app economy. Since then, the company has opened more than a dozen academies across the world with two more on the way: one in Korea, and one in Detroit, Michigan, the first-ever US location. The program has empowered students around the world with app development and entrepreneurial training, many of whom have gone on to start their own businesses, create and sell apps on the App Store, and give back to their communities. With the expansion plans underway, thousands more students worldwide will now have access to these opportunities each year. The new academy programs in Detroit and Korea will join more than a dozen other sites in Brazil, Indonesia, and Italy […] Apple offers two distinct training programs as part of the Apple Developer Academy: 30-day foundations courses that cover specific topic areas, including an introductory course for those considering app development as a career path, and a more intensive 10- to 12-month academy program that dives deeper into coding and professional skills.

If you’re interested in applying for the Detroit academy, applications are now open. No prior coding experience is required, you simply need to be 18 years or older – though Apple does give priority to Detroit residents. The company outlined what it looks for from applicants.

We are looking for passionate and creative individuals with a variety of backgrounds, big ideas, and motivation to participate. You don’t need to have a background in coding, design, or entrepreneurship to be a student in the Academy. Academy students are problem-solvers who are not afraid of tackling the world’s toughest challenges, are ready to learn, and want to make an impact.

You will need to have 20 hours of availability per week, in either mornings or afternoons. It’s being run in partnership with Michigan State University.

The Academy begins on October 4, 2021 and ends on August 2, 2022. It requires students to attend 20 hours a week Monday-Friday, either during mornings or afternoons based on preference and availability.

You can apply here.

Photo by Kahari king on Unsplash

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: