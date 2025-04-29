The all-time pricing on the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air lineup is now joined by the same $150 drops across just about every color of the 15-inch models. Now sitting alongside the ongoing deals on the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, we are also tracking up to $110 off select Apple Watch Series 10 models to deliver the best prices of all-time low as well as some notable iPad offers – all M3 iPad Air models are now at $100 off and you can score this wild Space Black 2TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro deal at up to $435 off. Head below for a closer look at even more including the best price to date on the new Nomad ChargeKey.

Apple’s 15-inch M4 MacBook Air configs hit all-time lows at $150 off from $1,049, more from $849

While we are stil tracking the new all-time low pricing on Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M4 MacBook Air models from yesterday at $150 off, this morning we wanted to highlight the same discounts on the 15-inch variant. Folks looking to land the more ample screen real estate setup had a chance at the $150 in savings on brand-new units of the upgraded 24GB model previously, but you’ll also now find the more affordable 16GB 15-inch setups starting down at $1,049 shipped.

More specifically we are talking about the 16GB/256GB and the 16GB/512GB setups here. As of the time of writing, Amazon has all four colors of both configurations at $150 off the already lower list price – Apple launched the new M4 lineup with lower prices than we saw on the M3 models:

The 24GB/512GB config is actually a touch lower at $1,447 but all four colors on this model are indeed matching our previous mention here today once again.

Now for some, paying the extra cash for the larger display just isn’t worth it – I for one tend to favor the more compact models in Apple’s notebook lineups, as it will cost you an extra $200 (even with the deal prices) on each configuration for the extra display action. That said, if you are looking to land Apple’s more roomy M4 Air, today’s deals are indeed the best we have ever tracked online since Cupertino launched its latest MacBook Air lineup in early March of this year.

And just for reference, here’s how the discounted pricing on the 13-inch models shake out right now – they too are $150 off and at new lows:

All-time low pricing now live on the entire M3 iPad Air lineup at $100 off, deals from $499

Update: The top-end 1TB 13-inch M3 iPad Air has now joined the party below at $100 off – all storage capacities are now at new Amazon all-time lows from $499.

We have been keeping track of every possible price drop hitting Apple’s latest iPad Air lineup to make sure you score the exact configuration you’re after with a deal. But now, Amazon has dropped a straight $100 off just about all of the most affordable models starting from $499 shipped to deliver the lowest prices we have tracked on all of them in brand-new condition at Amazon.

Again we had already been tracking prices trickling down over the last couple weeks, but heading over to the M3 iPad Air listings at Amazon this morning will yield the lowest prices yet at $100 off.

This includes both the 11-inch and 13-inch models across the most affordable storage capacity options – 128GB, 256GB, and the 512GB model. As of right now, the only model that isn’t seeing the $100 discount is the most pricey 1TB 13-inchas it is currently starting at $1,229, or $70 off.

Apple iPad Air M3 11-inch

Apple iPad Air M3 13-inch

We have also tracked some notable open-box listings at Best Buy with the full Apple warranty in and around these prices we have here today, but as far as online listings in brand-new condition anyone can take advantage of go right now, the $100 price drops are all-time lows.

That said, Best Buy is now matching Amazon’s brand-new deal prices at $100 off and has dropped the prices on the open-box units slightly as well – just about all of the “excellent” condition M3 iPad Airs are now slightly undercutting the new deal prices by as much as $52. You will find links to the open-box offers on this page right below the “Add to Cart” button.

Hit up our launch coverage on the new M3 Air for a closer look. And if you’re in for something even less pricey, Apple’s most affordable new iPad A16 just hit its best Amazon price ever at $320 shipped.

Space Black 2TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro hits $1,749 Amazon low ($250 off), or $435 off open-box w/ 1yr. warranty

Following the new all-time low we featured on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad (A16) down at $299 and the best prices to date across the M3 iPad Air lineup from $499, we are also tracking a notable deal on the higher-end 11-inch 2TB M4 iPad Pro at Amazon. While we have seen the silver configuration down lower, the Space Black 2TB M4 Pro is now sitting down at $1,749 shipped, or $250 off the list price.

Again, the silver variant of this configuration has been down at $1,699 a number of times on Amazon, but it never seemed to bring the Space Black model down that low with it. Today’s $250 price drop on the stealthy black config is delivering the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, coming in $50 below our previous mention.

For the record, Best Buy has this model still sitting at the full $1,999 right now in brand new condition, but it does have a notable open-box listing that should be on your radar. You’ll find this same 2TB 11-inch variant in Space Black and “excellent” open-box condition down at $1,563.99 shipped – this is $435 off the list price. It ships with a full 1-year Apple warranty and here are the rest of the details on these units:

Geek Squad Verified

Works and looks like new. Restored to factory settings.

Includes all original parts, packaging and accessories (or suitable replacement).

In other words, we are looking at some of the best prices ever on Apple’s spec’d out 11-inch M4 iPad Pro here (providing you don’t count the Cell model and that Nano-texture glass upgrade). But even still, this iPad is going to be overkill for some folks and if this is the case for you, we direct your attention to the aforementioned iPad and iPad Air deals:

Almost all Apple Watch Series 10 models fall back to Amazon all-time lows today from $299 ($100 off)

Update 4/29: Joining the models at $100 off down below, Amazon is also offering select silver and Rose Gold (and now Jet Black) GPS + Cell models now at $110 off:

42mm Apple Watch Series 10 GPS + Cell $389 (Reg. $499)

(Reg. $499) 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 GPS + Cell $419 (Reg. $529)

After seeing the Apple Watch Series 10 lineup jump back up to full price (or least well above the all-time low pricing we featured in March) in the wake of Trump tariff announcements, it was uncertain how long it might take again before we saw the straight up $100 price drops land. After some deal and tech sites (we won’t mention any names) starting ringing alarms and promoting prices much higher than we would even consider a “deal,” Amazon has now dropped just about every configuration back down to the lowest prices we have tracked online – you’ll find the 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 in all three colors down at $299 shipped and 46mm models down at $329 shipped.

The Series 10 saw a number of $70 price drops between its debut in September, through Black Friday, and into the holidays. Fast-forward to early 2025, and we started to see the base GPS configuration hitting that $100 off mark, and now once again, despite the largely uncertain times we are in at the moment, we are getting another chance to land Apple’s latest and greatest Series smartwatches back at the best prices to date.

The same $100 price drops are also making their way over to select GPS + Cell variants as well as the higher-end titanium case models as well:

While it is still unclear how things are going to shake out in the end with pricing across the Apple lineup – tariff exemptions, Apple’s special treatment, and so on, the deals are indeed back at the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon either way. You’ll find the latest on the situation waiting below:

Here’s our complete Apple Watch Series 10 hands-on review for a more detailed look at the specs and user experience.

Today’s accessories and charging deals:

Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad (A16) just hit the Amazon all-time low at $299 shipped

We are now tracking new Amazon all-time pricing on the latest Apple 11-inch iPad (A16) at under $300. While there are deals across just about all configurations and colors this morning, the most affordable 128GB model has now dropped to $299 shipped in the blue and yellow colorways – the best price we have tracked to date.

Today’s deal, which is also matched over at Best Buyas well, drops the most affordable iPad in Apple’s current lineup from the $350 price tag it launched with not 2 months ago to the lowest price we have seen yet – this undercuts even the limited in-store offers that have been floating around. Up until today, this model had never fallen below the $320 deal price we featured previously.

You will, as you can see in the list above, also find the 256GB and 512GB variants marked down by the same $50 we have tracked previously. But the real value on the iPad (A16) for us is in the price, and the entry-level 128GB is sitting at the very best to date. Let’s also remember that Apple doubled the base storage capacity this time around without raising the list price.

While clearly the starter storage capacity isn’t much to write home about for iPad power users, those folks likely aren’t looking towards the new 11-inch iPad anyway (unless it’s just for a secondary casual option perhaps). This now even more affordable Apple tablet solution is really just that, a casual, pick up a go model for daily browsing, on the road entertainment, watching videos, FaceTime action, and perhaps even something for the family you won’t have to worry about being as precious with.

It’s certainly not the most powerful Apple tablet in the lineup, but it is a whole heck of a lot less pricey than the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, not to mention coming in at $100 under the best price we have tracked on the latest iPad mini 7 lineup.

Our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac details the new iPad (A16) completely.

Amazon brings back one of its best prices of the year on all black Apple Watch Ultra 2 models at $730

Save up to $180 on the latest Beats Studio Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones today at $170

Amazon just officially announced Prime Day 2025