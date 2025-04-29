Lowe’s expands Apple Vision Pro immersive viewing experience to more stores

Since last summer, Lowe’s has leveraged Apple Vision Pro in select home improvement stores to give customers an immersive viewing experience. Over the weekend, Lowe’s expanded the Apple Vision Pro experience to five home improvement retail locations.

The Lowe’s Style Studio app is available on the App Store for Apple Vision Pro, but not every customer has access to the $3500 headset. That’s why Lowe’s started piloting the use of Apple Vision Pro in stores last summer at select locations including Sunnyvale, California. The initial pilot only ran through June, but Lowe’s has since brought the experience to additional stores. In March, for example, five stores around the Austin area in Texas rolled out the experience.

Since Saturday, April 26, Lowe’s has offered the immersive viewing experience at these five stores in the Bay Area of California:

Concord , 1935 Arnold Industrial Way, Concord

, 1935 Arnold Industrial Way, Concord East San Jose , 775 Ridder Park Dr., San Jose

, 775 Ridder Park Dr., San Jose Dublin , 3750 Dublin Blvd., Dublin

, 3750 Dublin Blvd., Dublin South San Jose , 5550 Cottle Rd., San Jose

, 5550 Cottle Rd., San Jose Sunnyvale, 811 East Arques Ave., Sunnyvale

There’s no mention of sessions only being offered for a limited time in the latest press release. Instead, Lowe’s suggests bringing guests to the experience.

Interior designers, real estate agents, and installers have used Lowe’s Style Studio™ to help clients feel more comfortable with their design selections. By turning ideas into immersive, shared experiences, the tool brings everyone to the table with clarity and confidence—and with Lowe’s lowest price guarantee, customers can feel good about their choices from every angle. Spatial computing seamlessly blends digital content into the physical space, enabling users to interact in stunning resolution, using intuitive input controlled by a user’s eyes and hands. Customers are encouraged to bring family members or home professionals to their session, where they can follow along on an iPad that mirrors the Apple Vision Pro experience. Customers can then digitally save and share their selected styles at the end of the session. These can also be saved to the customer’s Lowes.com account for future reference at home.

Appointments are free, but scheduling in advance at the store location’s website is encouraged.