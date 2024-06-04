 Skip to main content

Apple Vision Pro demo coming to Lowe’s home improvement retail locations

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 4 2024 - 6:47 pm PT
Want to try Apple Vision Pro? In-store demos have only been offered at Apple retail locations so far. However, a popular home improvement retailer will let shoppers try Apple Vision Pro starting this weekend.

Lowe’s is testing Apple Vision Pro demos for customers in select locations this month. The experience will focus on the Lowe’s Style Studio app on Apple Vision Pro, giving customers hands-on experience with the headset.

The Lowe’s pilot initiative will take flight in Central Charlotte, North Carolina, from June 8 through June 12. Apple Vision Pro demonstrations will expand to Lowe’s stores in North Bergen, New Jersey, and Sunnyvale, California, from June 22 through June 25.

“A Lowe’s kitchen specialist will meet with you for a one-on-one experience, which should take about 45 minutes,” according to the website. “You’ll get to try the Apple Vision Pro for yourself and experience the magic of spatial computing.”

Here’s more on what to expect from the Apple Vision Pro sessions at Lowe’s:

The in-store Lowe’s Style Studio™ experience centers on an immersive kitchen visualization session, where customers wear Apple Vision Pro and run the Lowe’s Style Studio app to explore preset styles curated by Lowe’s professional designers, and customize hundreds of real-world materials, fixtures, and appliances – all available at Lowes.com or in store – to fit their personal taste.

A Lowe’s associate will guide customers through the process during their one-on-one appointment, immersing them in Lowe’s Style Studio™, and letting them explore a virtual playground of real-world products. With Lowe’s Style Studio™, customers can choose from nearly 80 billion design combinations, creating a kitchen inspiration that is uniquely their own.

When they have found a winning theme, customers can save their style selections, easily email, text or AirDrop them as a beautiful PDF to friends, family, a designer or contractor, and ultimately shop them in store, online, or in the Lowe’s mobile app.

Shoppers can book an appointment to experience Apple Vision Pro and Lowe’s Style Studio here. Lowe’s Style Studio is available for free on Apple Vision Pro.

Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.

