Customers in the US can book a Vision Pro demo at one of the Apple Retail Stores to experience the headset for around 30 minutes. During the demo, customers watch some pre-loaded content, including Spatial Videos made by Apple. However, the company will soon let users watch their own content during a Vision Pro demo session.

Vision Pro demos to get even more personal

As seen by 9to5Mac in the code for iOS 17.5 beta 2, which was released to developers on Tuesday, Apple is working on a new system that will let customers transfer their own Spatial Videos to a Vision Pro demo unit in an Apple Store.

Internally known as the “VPG Photos Retail Experience,” this system will create an HTTP file transfer service with SPAKE2 encryption to transfer files between an iPhone and Apple Vision Pro. Customers will be able to select their own Spatial Videos and then transfer them to the Vision Pro by scanning an App Clip code.

There will be a limit to how many videos can be transferred so that the process doesn’t take too long. All files will be deleted immediately after the demo session for privacy reasons.

“We recommend selecting shorter videos and up to X items to ensure quick transfer times. Your items will be deleted off of Apple Vision Pro at the end of the demo and will not be accessible to anyone else. You will have the option to delete your items on Apple Vision Pro at any time during the demo,” a message reads.

While watching Spatial Videos on Apple Vision Pro is impressive enough, letting customers watch their own personal videos is certainly even more appealing. This also comes amid rumors that all new iPhone 16 models will be able to record Spatial Videos. Currently, this feature is limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and the Vision Pro itself.

Apple Vision Pro costs $3,499 in the US, and the company says the headset will reach more countries by the end of the year. As for iOS 17.5, the update is expected to be released to the public next month.

