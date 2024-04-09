Apple highlights incredible new enterprise experiences that leverage Vision Pro at work

Today, Apple has published a new Newsroom post looking at the benefits of its Vision Pro in the workplace. Last weekend, I published my thoughts on the impact of Apple Vision Pro in the short and long term in the workplace. Apple’s Newsroom post looks at how different companies are creating new enterprise experiences that leverage spatial computing to customize workspaces, collaborate on designs, deliver specialized training, and guide fieldwork in some exciting ways.

“There’s tremendous opportunity for businesses to reimagine what’s possible using Apple Vision Pro at work,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise Marketing. “We’re thrilled to see the innovative ways organizations are already using Apple Vision Pro, from planning fire response operations to iterating on the most intricate details of an engine design — and this is just the beginning. Combined with enterprise-grade capabilities like mobile device management built into visionOS, we believe spatial computing has the potential to revolutionize industries around the world.”

One of the critical things to note is how quickly Apple has added device management support to Vision Pro. visionOS is built on the foundation of decades of engineering in macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, so it was a natural fit to work within Apple’s device management APIs from the early days of the device, unlike watchOS, which took several years to gain support for device management.

“Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary device, and we are thrilled to leverage the capabilities of spatial computing with SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Mobile Start,” said Philipp Herzig, chief AI officer, SAP SE. “Going forward, we see the power of visionOS combined with generative AI being a force multiplier for enterprises. SAP Analytics Cloud running on Vision Pro will help our customers discover all-new insights from complex data with powerful and intuitive processes that supercharge their business planning. And with SAP Mobile Start, we provide access to all of SAP’s business applications and workflows in unimaginable ways.”

SAP has been at the forefront of Apple adoption in the workplace, so it makes sense for their teams to experiment early with how Vision Pro will impact the workplace. Even if you’re not bullish on Vision Pro for personal use, there are a lot of strings for developers to pull for workplace experiences.

“Spatial computing has enabled us to rethink how professionals can be productive and work intelligently with the power of AI,” said Nicole Herskowitz, vice president, Microsoft 365 and Teams. “With Microsoft 365 and Teams on Apple Vision Pro, your office moves with you, allowing users to view apps side by side on an infinite canvas with spatial computing for incredible multitasking and collaboration.”

Design and manufacturing processes are complex and involve large amounts of data from many sources that struggle to translate to traditional desktops and laptops. NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud APIs enable developers to stream massive 3D engineering and simulation data sets from the cloud to Apple Vision Pro. The high-resolution displays and sensors are built into Vision Pro, allowing developers and designers to create detailed, immersive renderings and visuals that can be viewed and manipulated in real-time. Vision Pro opens up a blank canvas for employees when considering the limited real estate of traditional computing devices. I suspect we’ll continue to see impressive use cases around Vision Pro in design and manufacturing across multiple industries.

“The world’s industries are racing to build digital twins of products, facilities, and processes to better test and optimize designs well before constructing them in the physical world,” said Rev Lebaredian, NVIDIA’s vice president of Omniverse and Simulation Technology. “Enterprises can now combine the power and capabilities of Apple Vision Pro and the physically accurate renderings of OpenUSD content with NVIDIA accelerated computing to power the next generation of immersive digital experiences.”

Apple includes new impressive use cases for Vision Pro in its Newsroom posts from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lowes, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Porsche, and many more. Check out the entire post to read all about them.