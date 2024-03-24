 Skip to main content

Tim Cook confirms Apple Vision Pro will launch in China this year

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 24 2024 - 4:40 pm PT
2 Comments
Vision Pro demand | Display model in Apple Store

Apple Vision Pro is currently only available in the United States, but Apple has promised that it will come to other markets before the end of the year. During a visit to China this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook offered confirmation that China is one of the countries in which Vision Pro will launch this year.

This marks the first confirmation from Apple on which countries will get Vision Pro this year. As reported by Reuters, Cook made the comment while speaking at the China Development Forum in Beijing this weekend. Cook didn’t elaborate on any specific details about a launch date or pricing.

We’ve also seen evidence that Vision Pro will come to countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom this year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that Apple is likely to expand Vision Pro outside the United States before WWDC in June.

More on Tim Cook’s visit to China this week:

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com