Tim Cook confirms Apple Vision Pro will launch in China this year

Apple Vision Pro is currently only available in the United States, but Apple has promised that it will come to other markets before the end of the year. During a visit to China this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook offered confirmation that China is one of the countries in which Vision Pro will launch this year.

This marks the first confirmation from Apple on which countries will get Vision Pro this year. As reported by Reuters, Cook made the comment while speaking at the China Development Forum in Beijing this weekend. Cook didn’t elaborate on any specific details about a launch date or pricing.

We’ve also seen evidence that Vision Pro will come to countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom this year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that Apple is likely to expand Vision Pro outside the United States before WWDC in June.

