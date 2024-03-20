 Skip to main content

Tim Cook is in China: Photos from store opening and more

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Mar 20 2024 - 6:47 am PT
0 Comments
Tim Cook is in China | Photos from visit on Chinese flag background

Tim Cook is in China, attending the opening of the beautiful new Jing’an Apple Store in Shanghai, and meeting with Apple suppliers, developers, and more.

Cook shared photos of his visit on Chinese social media site Weibo, thanking the new store staff and customers for a memorable visit …

On his store visit, Cook posted:

Great to spend time with our teams and customers at Apple Nanjing East including the extraordinary Wang Shiqing and Ji Huanbo. Thank you for making it so memorable!

While there, he met with developers.

The creators of the Nikki and Love series at Papergames make one of the most popular games on the @AppStore. The graphics and performance are amazing, and show the power of Apple silicon chips in iPhone and iPad. Thanks for sharing the incredible story behind the business you’ve created, and your plans to bring your games to Mac and Apple Vision Pro!

Cook also met with three Apple suppliers, and shared video footage of Vision Pro components being manufactured.

At Apple we’ve always focused on creating the best products in the world for our customers. And to make the best products we need partners who share our commitment to innovation and protecting the planet. BYD, Lens and Everwin are great examples of companies who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible every day and we’re excited for the opportunities ahead.

Finally, he stopped by a film studio where Apple products were used.

Stopped by the studio where director Mo Lyu is finishing production on a short film about girls following their dreams to be lion dancers. It was fun to see how she and her crew used Apple products in every stage of the creative process, from storyboarding with iPad to shooting on iPhone 15 Pro Max, to editing with MacBook Pro. Thank you Mo for sharing your upcoming film, Eye Dotting, with me — it was outstanding!

Photos: Engin Akyurt on Unsplash and Tim Cook on Weibo

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Tim Cook

Tim Cook

The CEO of Apple…
china

china
Vision Pro Apple Stores

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor