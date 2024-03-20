Tim Cook is in China: Photos from store opening and more

Tim Cook is in China, attending the opening of the beautiful new Jing’an Apple Store in Shanghai, and meeting with Apple suppliers, developers, and more.

Cook shared photos of his visit on Chinese social media site Weibo, thanking the new store staff and customers for a memorable visit …

On his store visit, Cook posted:

Great to spend time with our teams and customers at Apple Nanjing East including the extraordinary Wang Shiqing and Ji Huanbo. Thank you for making it so memorable!

While there, he met with developers.

The creators of the Nikki and Love series at Papergames make one of the most popular games on the @AppStore. The graphics and performance are amazing, and show the power of Apple silicon chips in iPhone and iPad. Thanks for sharing the incredible story behind the business you’ve created, and your plans to bring your games to Mac and Apple Vision Pro!

Cook also met with three Apple suppliers, and shared video footage of Vision Pro components being manufactured.

At Apple we’ve always focused on creating the best products in the world for our customers. And to make the best products we need partners who share our commitment to innovation and protecting the planet. BYD, Lens and Everwin are great examples of companies who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible every day and we’re excited for the opportunities ahead.

Finally, he stopped by a film studio where Apple products were used.

Stopped by the studio where director Mo Lyu is finishing production on a short film about girls following their dreams to be lion dancers. It was fun to see how she and her crew used Apple products in every stage of the creative process, from storyboarding with iPad to shooting on iPhone 15 Pro Max, to editing with MacBook Pro. Thank you Mo for sharing your upcoming film, Eye Dotting, with me — it was outstanding!

Photos: Engin Akyurt on Unsplash and Tim Cook on Weibo