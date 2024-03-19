Latest Apple Store reveals beautiful circular design [Gallery]

Apple has shared photos of the latest Apple Store, ahead of this week’s opening in Shanghai, China.

The photos reveal a curved glass facade, with stairs leading down into a beautiful circular design in the main display area in the basement of the store …

Apple first teased the opening of the new Jing’an store with a gorgeous new wallpaper, with a flower opening in the shape of an Apple logo.

The store itself is located at 1699 Nanjing West Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai, and is the 8th Apple Store to open in the city.

The company says that the store includes an outdoor plaza area.

Apple today previewed Apple Jing’an, located near Jing’an Temple and Jing’an Park in Shanghai. The store is encircled by an exterior plaza that gives the community a gathering place for special events, as well as providing a one-of-a-kind shopping destination where customers can discover and buy Apple’s unparalleled lineup of products and services […] Approaching the store through a grove of maple trees that line the upper plaza, visitors are treated to a stunning view of the temple. As customers descend down the stairs, they pass by terracing, double-curved walls that extend forward in a circle to form amphitheater seating that will host Today at Apple sessions specially created for Apple Jing’an to celebrate the community and its creators. Upon entering the expansive store from the lower level, customers are invited to explore the surrounding avenues and display tables with the latest iPhone 15 lineup, the new 13- and 15- inch MacBook Air with the powerful M3 chip, and Apple’s first-ever carbon neutral products in its latest Apple Watch lineup.

Apple says that the walls are made from Padang Light stone that is “sustainably and locally sourced within China.”

Check out the gallery below (click/tap to enlarge any photo).

Photos: Apple