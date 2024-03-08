Apple has teased the opening of a new retail store in China, Apple Jing’an. No date has been specified, but the company says it is “opening soon.”

The announcement is accompanied by an absolutely beautiful graphic, with a delicate flower unfolding in the shape of the Apple logo …

Apple’s update to its Chinese website reads (when machine translated):

Apple Jing’an

Opening soon Hello, good, good!

It’s a good time for flowers to bloom.

Looking forward to meeting you

The address is shown as 1699, Nanjing West Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai.

Chinese site Mac52iPod (no, I don’t know either) notes that it’s the 8th Apple Store in the city.

Apple China’s official website updated the Apple Store list today, and Shanghai is about to welcome the 8th Apple Store. Should be opposite Jing’an Temple, next to Jing’an Park.

It’s the 48th Apple store in China.

You can download the wallpaper here (with past offerings here).