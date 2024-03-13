Apple Vision Pro is currently available exclusively in the US. Although Apple has already said that the headset will come to more countries by the end of 2024, there are no details about which countries Apple has in mind to launch Vision Pro next. However, visionOS code gives us a hint of what to expect for the product’s international expansion.

Apple Vision Pro could be coming soon to the following countries

Since Vision Pro is only sold in the US, visionOS currently doesn’t provide support for languages other than English. What’s more, even the virtual keyboard and autocorrect are only available in US English. However, it seems that Apple has been working on expanding visionOS support to more languages.

As noted by MacRumors, visionOS code suggests that the virtual keyboard and autocorrect will soon be compatible with the following languages:

Cantonese, Traditional

Chinese, Simplified

English (Australia)

English (Canada)

English (Japan)

English (Singapore)

English (UK)

French (Canada)

French (France)

German (Germany)

Japanese

Korean

While this doesn’t necessarily mean that Vision Pro will arrive in all of these regions at once, the list is a strong indication that Apple is at least getting ready to sell Vision Pro in countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported earlier this year that the exclusive launch of Vision Pro in the US was due to limited initial supply and to ensure that the sales process in the US was smooth, as the product requires the buyer to find their ideal fit and prescription lenses. However, Kuo also said that Apple wants to sell Vision Pro in more countries before WWDC 2024 to reach more developers in time for visionOS 2.

In other words, it seems more likely that the international rollout of the Apple Vision Pro will begin before June.

