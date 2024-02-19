The five reasons people give for returning the Vision Pro

Friday was the day when the 14-day return period expired for those who bought their spatial computer on day one, and Apple is reportedly taking a keen interest in reasons people give for returning the Vision Pro.

A new report over the weekend didn’t answer the question on everyone’s minds – just what percentage of Vision Pro buyers have returned their devices? – but did shed some light on the reasons for returns …

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman did try to get a sense of return levels, but for a product sold in very low numbers by any given store, the feedback wasn’t too enlightening.

Apple isn’t commenting on the Vision Pro’s return rate, but data from sources at retail stores suggests that it’s likely somewhere between average and above average compared with other products — depending on the location. Some smaller stores are seeing one or two returns per day, but larger locations have seen as many as over eight take-backs in a single day.

What he did learn is that Apple is keen to understand the reasons for returns.

When customers return the Vision Pros, retail staffers quiz them on what went wrong. Employees have also been instructed to report to a manager after each return so that any concerns can be passed back to headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Gurman also spoke to “more than a dozen” people who returned their units, and while that’s a very small sample, he said that many of them cited one or more of the same five reasons.

The device is simply too heavy, too cumbersome to manage, headache-inducing and uncomfortable.

The current lack of applications and video content doesn’t justify the price.

The work features don’t make people more productive than just using an normal external monitor with a Mac – and they’re difficult to use for long periods.

The displays have too much glare, the field of view is too narrow, and the device causes eyestrain and vision problems.

The product can make users feel isolated from family and friends. Meaningful shared experiences don’t yet exist, and the Vision Pro can’t easily be passed around to others because of the need for a precise fit.

One factor he suggests may be contributing to disappointment is the very carefully curated demo experience Apple provides in-store. Some stores are seeing as many as 10-15% of those trying the headset then buying one – only to find that the everyday experience wasn’t as exciting as the demo.

I’m reminded of a scene in the legal drama Boston Legal where partner Shirley Schmidt calls an associate into her office for a review, and begins by telling her “You’re a very good lawyer.” The associate smiles and thanks her, before Schmidt continues “… but not good enough. We’re letting you go.”

For some, it seems, Vision Pro really impresses them … but not enough to put up with the discomfort or the price tag.