Alongside ongoing all-time lows on the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup at $150 off as well as the best prices to date across the entire M3 iPad Air lineup, today we are starting off on the most affordable side of Apple’s current-gen tech lineup with all four colors of the new 11-inch iPad at the $299 Amazon all-time low. On top of all that, we are also now tracking the best prices to date on the elevated titanium Apple Watch Series 10 configs with $150 in savings, alongside the ongoing offers on the standard models from $299, as well as a chance to save as much as $506 on an unlocked iPhone 15 Pro in Amazon Premium Renewed condition. All of that, some MagSafe chargers, and more await down below.

All four colors of Apple’s new 11-inch iPad are now at the $299 Amazon all-time low

Previously limited to just the blue and yellow colors, Amazon is now offering all four shades of Apple’s new iPad (A16) down at the $299 shipped all-time low. It might not be the powerful M4 iPad Pro or the M3 series iPad Air (also now at all-time low pricing), but this is a brand new iPad that just released a couple months ago at under $300.

You’ll now find all four colorways of the base model 11-inch iPad running on the A16 chip with a Liquid Retina Display, 12MP front and back cameras, Touch ID, and 128GB of storage down at $299. That’s $50 off the regular $349 list price and the lowest we have tracked to date. Today’s deals mark the first time we have seen all four models at under $320 anywhere online.

The same thing goes for the upgraded 256GB and 512GB models that are both now $50 off in all four colorways. These are the same prices we have been tracking lately on these two, but again, you’ll now find all four colorways in-stock at the discounted rate.

For some, the new iPad A16 is just too underpowered to consider, despite the particularly notable price we are featuring here today, and we get it. For others however – those that just never use Apple Intelligence anyway and just need a casual tablet experience for couch browsing, video chatting, and road trips – it’s a chance to score a brand new iPad release for a whole lot less. This is $100 under the best deal we have ever tracked on the iPad mini 7 and $200 below the current all-time low we are tracking on the most affordable M3 iPad Air.

Our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac details the new iPad (A16) completely.

Here’s a rare chance to save on the Apple Smart Folios for iPad (A16) at $69

Apple Watch Series 10 hits all-time low: Titanium $150 off, GPS + Cell $110 off, deals from $299

The Apple Watch Series 10 deals are in full swing this week and you can now add a new all-time low on the higher-end titanium models to the mix as well. The standard GPS-only variants are now starting from $299 to match the lowest we have tracked at $100 off, while select GPS + Cell models have now hit new all-time lows from $389.99 with $110 in savings. But for folks looking to land Apple’s higher-end titanium case models you’ll now find $150 off the list pricesto deliver the lowest we have tracked to date. All of the details on the deals across all models are waiting down below.

Here’s how the pricing breaks down on the titanium variants – you’ll find both the standard GPS + Cell Titanium model with the sport band as well as the Milanese Loop configs, both at $150 off and at new all-time low pricing. The 46mm Milanese model is actually $160 off in select colors. All of these options are now sitting at the best price we have tracked on Amazon.

42mm Apple Watch Series 10 Titanium GPS + Cell $549 (Reg. $699)

(Reg. $699) 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 Titanium GPS + Cell $599 (Reg. $749) With Milanese Loop

(Reg. $749) 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 Titanium GPS + Cell $599 (Reg. $749) 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 Titanium GPS + Cell $639 (Reg. $799) With Milanese Loop

(Reg. $749)

Clearly the higher-end titanium models, as impressive as they are in person, aren’t for everyone, myself included. So let’s breakdown the ongoing deals on the standard aluminum models for the rest of us as well:

Either way there some serious Apple Watch Series 10 deals live right now. And this is not one of those tariffs are coming alarmist posts you might have seen out there saying you better grab one now even through the price isn’t that great. These are indeed the lowest prices we have tracked on Apple’s latest smartwatches since they first debuted back in September.

Save over $506 on an unlocked iPhone 15 Pro today in Amazon Premium Renewed condition

There are some Amazon Premium Renewed iPhone 16 Pro units starting to pop up from $899, or $100 off the new unlocked price – that’s actually pretty good for the latest iPhone all things considered. But it’s the Amazon Premium Renewed iPhone 15 Pro models that deliver the serious value in terms of pricing – this morning we spotted the upgraded 512GB model starting from $792.49 shipped. That’s over $506 under the original unlocked new price and the price of the comparable iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro certainly isn’t the iPhone 16 variant, we get it. But it also a great way to land a serious deal on what is still a wonderful iPhone. The pro model iPhone 15 handsets are the only other models that can support Apple Intelligence outside of the latest series 16 and you can now save a ton on one from one of the more reputable sources of renewed units – the Amazon Premium Renewed program.

iPhone 15 Pro Renewed Premium deals:

Here are the details on Amazon’s Renewed Premium program:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, batteries with at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories (no headphones included) that may be generic.

Some potentially lingering tariff exemptions and the fact that Apple has already been flying in plane loads of iPhones to side-step any potential issues there aside, Amazon’s Renewed Premium program has been one of the best sources of discounts on iPhone units over the last year or two for folks who don’t need the latest and greatest, and frankly might be even more so depending on how things shake out with pricing on iPhone 17 later this year.

AirPods 4 just dropped back to the $100 Amazon low, AirPods Pro 2 now $169 ($80 off)

Update: As we expected, Amazon has not only price matched Best Buy on the AirPods Pro 2, but it is now offering them for $169 shipped – that’s $1 less than Best Buy on the regularly $249 flagship Apple earbuds. You’ll also find them matched at Walmart for $169 shipped as well.

Alongside this morning’s deal on Apple Watch Series 10 at$100 off and a new all-time low on the latest 11-inch iPad (A16) at $299 shipped, Sunday is also kicking off with solid price drops on the latest AirPods releases. Joining this discount on the AirPods Pro 2 at Best Buy, Amazon has AirPods 4 down at $99.99 shipped and the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation selling for $148.99 shipped.

The AirPods 4 carry regular prices at $129 and $179, respectively. Today’s deals are notable as well – the standard set is now on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since release last fall while the ANC set is at back at the best new price of the year.

There have been some notable offers on AirPods 4 in certified Best Buy refurbished and open-box condition over the last month or so that have mostly come and gone, but for folks looking to score a brand new set, today’s deals should be on your radar.

As for the lauded AirPods Pro 2 – arguably one of, if not, the most popular product among 9to5Toys readers, they regularly carry a $249 list price from Apple and have now dropped down to $169.99 shipped at Best Buy. While we are expecting a price match via Amazon at some point here, it is listing them at $199 as of right now.

We did see the AirPods Pro 2 with some fantastic price drops over the holidays last year, falling right down to $153 for a brief time at Amazon, but the $170 price point we have here today is within $1 of the best we have tracked since then if you’re still looking to score a new set.

Check out this feature piece to help decide which set is best for you: AirPods 4 vs AirPods Pro: Apple wireless earbuds compared.

Today’s accessories and charging deals:

All-time low pricing now live on the entire M3 iPad Air lineup at $100 off, deals from $499

Update: The top-end 1TB 13-inch M3 iPad Air has now joined the party below at $100 off – all storage capacities are now at new Amazon all-time lows from $499.

We have been keeping track of every possible price drop hitting Apple’s latest iPad Air lineup to make sure you score the exact configuration you’re after with a deal. But now, Amazon has dropped a straight $100 off just about all of the most affordable models starting from $499 shipped to deliver the lowest prices we have tracked on all of them in brand-new condition at Amazon.

Again we had already been tracking prices trickling down over the last couple weeks, but heading over to the M3 iPad Air listings at Amazon this morning will yield the lowest prices yet at $100 off.

This includes both the 11-inch and 13-inch models across the most affordable storage capacity options – 128GB, 256GB, and the 512GB model. As of right now, the only model that isn’t seeing the $100 discount is the most pricey 1TB 13-inchas it is currently starting at $1,229, or $70 off.

Apple iPad Air M3 11-inch

Apple iPad Air M3 13-inch

We have also tracked some notable open-box listings at Best Buy with the full Apple warranty in and around these prices we have here today, but as far as online listings in brand-new condition anyone can take advantage of go right now, the $100 price drops are all-time lows.

That said, Best Buy is now matching Amazon’s brand-new deal prices at $100 off and has dropped the prices on the open-box units slightly as well – just about all of the “excellent” condition M3 iPad Airs are now slightly undercutting the new deal prices by as much as $52. You will find links to the open-box offers on this page right below the “Add to Cart” button.

Hit up our launch coverage on the new M3 Air for a closer look. And if you’re in for something even less pricey, Apple’s most affordable new iPad A16 just hit its best Amazon price ever at $320 shipped.

Apple’s 15-inch M4 MacBook Air configs hit all-time lows at $150 off from $1,049, more from $849

While we are stil tracking the new all-time low pricing on Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M4 MacBook Air models from yesterday at $150 off, this morning we wanted to highlight the same discounts on the 15-inch variant. Folks looking to land the more ample screen real estate setup had a chance at the $150 in savings on brand-new units of the upgraded 24GB model previously, but you’ll also now find the more affordable 16GB 15-inch setups starting down at $1,049 shipped.

More specifically we are talking about the 16GB/256GB and the 16GB/512GB setups here. As of the time of writing, Amazon has all four colors of both configurations at $150 off the already lower list price – Apple launched the new M4 lineup with lower prices than we saw on the M3 models:

The 24GB/512GB config is actually a touch lower at $1,447 but all four colors on this model are indeed matching our previous mention here today once again.

Now for some, paying the extra cash for the larger display just isn’t worth it – I for one tend to favor the more compact models in Apple’s notebook lineups, as it will cost you an extra $200 (even with the deal prices) on each configuration for the extra display action. That said, if you are looking to land Apple’s more roomy M4 Air, today’s deals are indeed the best we have ever tracked online since Cupertino launched its latest MacBook Air lineup in early March of this year.

And just for reference, here’s how the discounted pricing on the 13-inch models shake out right now – they too are $150 off and at new lows:

This Apple Find My-equipped mini FlashFinder keychain flashlight is now under $25 Prime shipped