Boost Mobile now supports Apple Watch and iPad with $100 off deal and new data plans

Boost Mobile is now competing more directly with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile by expanding its Apple device support. Apple has promoted Boost Mobile as its fourth U.S. carrier partner on its website and in retail stores since Sprint rolled into T-Mobile.

Apple Watch support on Boost Mobile

Customers can now activate a cellular Apple Watch on Boost for $10 per month. The plan includes unlimited talk and messaging, along with 2GB of data. Three Apple Watch models are available directly from Boost:

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) – $299.99

Apple Watch Series 10 – $499.99

Apple Watch Ultra 2 – $799.99

To activate service, customers must have an active iPhone line on the same Boost account. The Apple Watch must be a cellular-capable model running watchOS 11.4 or later, and the paired iPhone must be updated to the latest iOS version. Boost also requires AutoPay to be enabled for activation.

Boost Mobile iPad plans now available

Boost is also launching data plans for iPad, starting at $20 per month for unlimited data with 30GB of premium high-speed access.

To use Boost’s plans, iPads must support eSIM and run iPadOS 18.4 or later. Customers can either purchase an iPad from Boost or bring their own compatible model.

Boost current sells six iPad models: 11- and 13-inch M4 iPad Pro, 11- and 13-inch M3 iPad Air, A17 Pro iPad mini, and A16 iPad.

Flexible financing and BYOD options

Boost offers financing at $100 down over 36 months for every Apple Watch and iPad it sells. Customers also have the option to bring their own device, as long as it meets Boost’s eSIM and software requirements.