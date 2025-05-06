Backbone Pro adds Bluetooth and battery, turning the top iPhone gamepad into a universal controller

Backbone has officially announced Backbone Pro, a next-generation gaming controller built to work seamlessly across phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and even VR headsets—including Apple Vision Pro.

Unlike traditional game controllers that are often tied to a single console, Backbone Pro is designed for platform-agnostic gaming. It supports both USB-C wired connections for handheld play and Bluetooth for wireless mode. The controller pairs instantly with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, as well as devices like the Meta Quest and Samsung Gaming Hub. Backbone’s app includes “FlowState technology” for quick switching between paired devices.

I’ve been testing Backbone Pro with GeForce NOW and Xbox Cloud Gaming to play Fortnite on both an iPhone 16 Pro Max and a Mac, and the experience has been smooth and responsive. The ability to switch between handheld and wireless modes makes it feel more like a console-grade controller than just a mobile accessory.

The controller was developed over three years with more than 9,000 component iterations and 30 user research studies. Backbone says its team, which includes engineers from Apple and Google, created the smallest controller to feature full-size joysticks. It also includes remappable back buttons, customizable control profiles, and an ergonomic design aimed at comfort during extended gameplay.

Backbone Pro integrates deeply with the company’s app, which works with games from Apple Arcade, the App Store, Netflix Games, Xbox Remote Play, Steam Link, and GeForce NOW. A new emulator adds retro game support for the first time, and smart search makes it easier to launch titles across platforms.

Backbone+ subscribers get access to a rotating library of free games, alongside enhanced features for the new controller.

Backbone Pro is priced at $169.99 and is available starting May 6 through backbone.com and Best Buy. It joins the existing Backbone One as part of the company’s growing hardware lineup.