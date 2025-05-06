 Skip to main content

Cringeworthy Google ad mocks the iPhone 17 design even before it launches [Video]

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | May 6 2025 - 5:10 am PT
A new ad for Google’s Pixel 9 Pro mocks the upcoming iPhone 17 line-up for copying its camera bump design, even before the new models launch.

The highly unsubtle ad features an iPhone talking to a Pixel and admitting to the “coincidence” of launching Night mode, photo Clean Up, and widgets years after the Pixel …

The one-minute video of a “talking phones podcast” show begins with the two phones discussing the “rumors” that the iPhone 17 camera bump will look very similar to the Pixel one. The iPhone says “it’s crazy” to imagine that it would do the same thing as the Pixel, years later, before admitting to some examples.

Google clearly didn’t get the “show, don’t tell” memo, as the script is about as subtle as a sledgehammer, making it a truly cringeworthy watch.

(Pixel) Hi, I’m Pixel, and this is my friend, iPhone.
(iPhone) Good day.
(Pixel) There are a lot of rumors circulating about iPhone’s upcoming redesign.
(iPhone) It’s crazy. Can you imagine me doing the same thing you did first years later?
(Pixel) Sounds pretty far fetched.
(iPhone) I mean, there was that one time where you launched Night Sight and then a year later, I got Night Mode.
(Pixel) Total coincidence.
(iPhone) And that one time where you launched Magic Eraser, and then three years later, I got Clean Up.
(Pixel) Oh, yeah, I think I remember that.
(iPhone) And that one time when I like, got widgets but you’d already had widgets for like …
(Pixel) Since my first version nine years ago?
(iPhone) Yeah, exactly! Hmm.

And just in case you still haven’t got Google’s point, the ad ends with the iPhone copying Pixel’s line:

(Pixel) Anyway, we want to remind everyone that these rumors are just rumors!
(iPhone) Anyway, we want to remind everyone that these rumors are just rumors!
(Pixel) Oh, come on!
(iPhone) What?

You can watch the ad – a strong contender for whatever the ad equivalent is of the Golden Raspberry Awards – below.

