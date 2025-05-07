 Skip to main content

The Netflix CEO just appeared in the latest episode of Apple’s hit comedy series

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | May 7 2025 - 3:00 am PT
The Studio on Apple TV+

Apple’s hit comedy ‘The Studio’ is making waves across Hollywood for its incisive and hilarious portrayals of all-too common movie biz scenarios, covering topics like the excessive use of ‘I.P.’, keeping overzealous directors in check, and the efforts execs go to overthink casting choices. As well as funny storylines, the show includes a laundry list of star-studded cameos.

The latest episode, which premiered last night, is all about the frenzy of awards season. Incredibly, The Studio managed to get Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos to appear in a scene, in a talking role. You can watch it now on Apple TV+.

The episode (8 of 10) is all set around the Golden Globes. Fictional studio exec Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogen, is trying to ensure his name gets mentioned in various winners’ award acceptance speeches. Sarandos appears as an exaggerated cameo of himself.

While in the bathroom, he runs into Ted Sarandos at one of the urinals. Matt remarks how many times he has heard Ted’s name over the course of the night, and wonders how he manages it. Ted says “it’s contractual, otherwise why in the world would they possibly thank us, they’re artists, we’re bean counters”. Matt rebukes that he thinks they are artists too. The scene ends with Ted calling him a dumbass.

The scene is only about a minute’s long, but still it’s somewhat remarkable that Netflix’s chief officer would agree to appear in a rival streamer’s series. It will be even more awkward if The Studio goes on to snag its own wins this awards season, beating out Netflix’s comedy originals, as many outlets indeed predict it will.

Still, fair play on Sarandos for turning up, and making a fool of himself in character. You would never see Tim Cook appear on another company’s show.

The Studio is in the midst of its first season run, with the finale airing on May 21. Fans of the show will be relieved to know that Apple just ordered a second season, so the antics of Continental Studios will continue.

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

