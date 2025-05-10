 Skip to main content

Indie App Spotlight: ‘CarStream’ provides distraction-free Twitch streams for CarPlay

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | May 10 2025 - 12:30 pm PT
Welcome to Indie App Spotlight. This is a weekly 9to5Mac series where we showcase the latest apps in the indie app world. If you’re a developer and would like your app featured, get in contact.

CarStream for Twitch lets you listen to audio versions of Twitch streams on CarPlay, without needing to fiddle with your phone while driving. Think radio stations, but with Twitch livestreams. It offers an intuitive CarPlay interface, and offers everything you’d need to listen to a Twitch stream.

How it works

With CarStream for Twitch, you can easily browse varying categories, scroll through the top streams, or even find streamers that you’re following – and immediately start listening to a stream effortlessly. It saves you the hassle of having to use your phone to listen to Twitch audio.

It even supports your cars physical controls, making it even easier to navigate from within your vehicle. CarStream is also optimized for audio-only output, keeping cellular data usage low.

With the Now Playing view, you can easily see all of the key information for the stream. There’s also a companion iPhone app.

If you’re a heavy Twitch user, CarStream for Twitch is an excellent way of taking the Twitch experience to a new environment – in a safe manner.

Download CarStream

CarStream for Twitch is available for free on the App Store with all of the essential features. To link your Twitch account and utilize the following tab, you’ll need CarStream Plus, which is available for $0.99/mo, $9.99/yr, or $29.99 lifetime.

In future updates, the developers plan on introducing support for listening to VODs (ie past streams that already ended), as well as voice controls through Siri.

