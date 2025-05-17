Indie App Spotlight: ‘Untold Novel’ is an intuitive planner for aspirational writers

Welcome to Indie App Spotlight. This is a weekly 9to5Mac series where we showcase the latest apps in the indie app world. If you’re a developer and would like your app featured, get in contact.

Untold Novel is an app built to help fiction writers get their ideas down in a pinch. It has a number of useful features, a cool design, and is available on iPhone and iPad. It’ll launch on macOS in the near future as well.

Top features

With Untold Novel, you can get all of your ideas down as quickly as possible. The developers built it to foster an inspiring environment for any aspiring novelist.

The app offers five major modules to help novelists plan their stories:

Notes

Character Planner

Location Scouting (via Apple Maps)

Scene Building

Timelines

With Notes, you can swiftly jot ideas down when inspiration strikes. On top of that, you can create detailed characteristics for each of your characters, keep track of locations with a real Apple Maps view (and Look Around), plan out all of your scenes, and develop a story timeline.

You can keep track of everything for an individual story inside of a project file, and you can also link each project to a series if you’d wish.

Untold Novel keeps your stories organized, and offers a simple experience for those who need a little push to get their ideas out there.

Download the app

Untold Novel is an up-front paid app with no subscription. It’s currently on sale for $9.99 until Tuesday, down from the typical $12.99 price point. Once you purchase the app, you unlock the full experience – no additional in app purchases necessary. It’s available for devices running iOS 17.0 and later.

