 Skip to main content

Apple brings back quirky ‘There’s more to iPhone’ British campaign

Avatar for Marcus Mendes  | May 23 2025 - 10:49 am PT
0 Comments

A few years ago, Apple published a series of short videos on its British YouTube channel that were very different from the company’s usual campaigns. Now, the company is at it again, with a new set of futuristic and oddly hypnotic ads.

The new videos first popped up on X a few days ago, and now they have been published on the Apple UK official YouTube Channel.

They promote App Store security system, the iPhone’s Ceramic Shield toughness, the relatively new Stolen Device Protection feature, and Find My as a parental control tool.

They are all just a few seconds long, but their motion and sound design give it a very Apple-esque personality.

App Store

Scanned for safety and security. Discover more about how Apple guidelines for the App Store are designed to keep your iPhone secure.

Ceramic Shield

Whatever life throws at you, iPhone is built to last. Discover more about iPhone’s durable design.

Stolen Device Protection

It’s in our design. Discover the extra security measures that are built-in to iPhone.

Find My

Know they’re there, before you even have to ask. Discover more about built-in iPhone features designed for families

Do you have a favo(u)rite? Are they too weird for you? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…

Author

Avatar for Marcus Mendes Marcus Mendes

Marcus Mendes is a Brazilian tech podcaster and journalist who has been closely following Apple since the mid-2000s.

He began covering Apple news in Brazilian media in 2012 and later broadened his focus to the wider tech industry, hosting a daily podcast for seven years.