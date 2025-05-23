Apple brings back quirky ‘There’s more to iPhone’ British campaign

A few years ago, Apple published a series of short videos on its British YouTube channel that were very different from the company’s usual campaigns. Now, the company is at it again, with a new set of futuristic and oddly hypnotic ads.

The new videos first popped up on X a few days ago, and now they have been published on the Apple UK official YouTube Channel.

They promote App Store security system, the iPhone’s Ceramic Shield toughness, the relatively new Stolen Device Protection feature, and Find My as a parental control tool.

They are all just a few seconds long, but their motion and sound design give it a very Apple-esque personality.

App Store

Scanned for safety and security. Discover more about how Apple guidelines for the App Store are designed to keep your iPhone secure.

Ceramic Shield

Whatever life throws at you, iPhone is built to last. Discover more about iPhone’s durable design.

Stolen Device Protection

It’s in our design. Discover the extra security measures that are built-in to iPhone.

Find My

Know they’re there, before you even have to ask. Discover more about built-in iPhone features designed for families

Do you have a favo(u)rite? Are they too weird for you? Let us know in the comments.